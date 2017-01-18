Chris Volk age 57 years of Blue Creek, Ohio passed away Thursday, January 12, 2017 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. Chris was born July 26, 1959 the son of the late Elmer Levi & Dorothy (Parks) Volk in Columbus, Ohio.

Survivors include his wife Nancy Volk of Blue Creek, OH; three sons Christopher Volk and Kim of Cincinnati, OH; Justin Volk and Shea of Columbus, OH; Heath Volk of Batavia, OH; two step sons Anthony Potts and Nikki of Seaman, OH; Frank Potts of North Carolina. one daughter Kathlena Volk of Florida; five brothers Russell Volk of West Union, OH; Ronald Volk of West Union, OH; Robbie Volk of West Union, OH; Pete Volk of Hickory Ridge, OH; John Volk of West Union, OH; three sisters Reta Rutherford of West Union, OH; Dena MaHaffey of Cincinnati, OH; Rev. Tammy Baldwin Stone & Daniel of West Union, OH; 13 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday January 20, 2016 at 6:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Tim Daniels and Tammy Baldwin officiating. With cremation to follow. Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. the day of the service.

Family would like to thank everyone who made a donation towards Chris’ funeral services. Family and friends can sign Chris’ online guest book at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com