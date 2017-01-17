Uncategorized North Adams High School holds annual Homecoming ceremonies About Peoples Defender Written by Peoples Defender January 17, 2017 Leave a comment “There’s No Place Like Home” was the theme on Saturday, Jan. 7 as the annual Homecoming ceremonies were held at North Adams High School, with Ms. Lexie Bunn being crowned as the 2017 Homecoming Queen. She is pictured here with her court: From left, Freshman Attendant Alyson Rogers, Sophomore Attendant Abbi Stacy, Junior Attendant Avery Harper, Junior Attendant Makayla Crawford, Senior Attendant Brooklyn Young, Queen Lexie Bunn, Senior Attendant Madison Jenkins, and Senior Attendant Jordyn Kell. Photo by Mark Carpenter