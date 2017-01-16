Helen Kerr age 75 years of West Union, Ohio died Saturday, January 14, 2017 at the Ohio Valley Manor, in Ripley, Ohio. Mrs. Kerr was born on November 20, 1941 the daughter of the late Jess and Wavey (Pollard) Leonard in Adams County, Ohio.

Besides her parents she was precede in death by a sister Margret Pauline, two brothers Jim and Richard. Survivors include two sons Tony Kerr of West Union, Ohio; Kelly Kerr and wife Joan of West Union, Ohio; one sister Betty DeAtley of Bentonville, Ohio; and two step grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. at the Bentonville Community Church following cremation. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 6:00 P.M. at the church the day of the service. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.

Memorials can be made to the family of Helen Kerr. Family and friends can sign Mrs. Kerr’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.