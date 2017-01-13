Virginia L Fricker

Virginia Lee Fricker age 75 years of Manchester, Ohio passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at the Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati. Virginia was born January 19, 1941 the daughter of the late Edgar M. Jones and Ernie Mae (Crouch) Jones in McVeigh, Kentucky. Besides her parents Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Otto Jake Fricker.

Survivors include her children Karen Mae Brossart and Tim of Cincinnati, OH; Kelly Jean Scheidt of Cincinnati, OH; Kevin Jacob Fricker and Rena of Cincinnati, OH;

Kimberly Lee Souders and John of Manchester, OH; brothers Bill Jones of Texas; Jack Jones of Cincinnati, OH; sisters Shirley Simpson of Cincinnati, OH; Judy Tate of Cincinnati, OH; 16 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday January 16, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the West Union Church of Christ with Ron Baker officiating. Burial will follow in the Fricker Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. the day of the service. Memorials can be made to the West Union Church of Christ.

Family and friends can sign Virginia’s online guest bookat www.meekerfuneralhomes.com