Anna L DeMint

Anna Lou DeMint age 90 years of West Union, Ohio died Wednesday January 11, 2017 at the Adams County Manor. Mrs. DeMint was born on March 30, 1926 the daughter of the late Kirker and Rowena (Potts) Crawford in Adams County, Ohio. Mrs. DeMint was a member of the West Union Christian Union Church.

Survivors include three sons Randy DeMint, Terry DeMint, and Jackie DeMint all of West Union, Ohio; three grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home, with Volley Reed officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM the day of the service.

Memorials can be made to the Hospice of Hope or the Adams County Manor.

