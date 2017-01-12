Shaylee E Prewitt

Shaylee Elisa Prewitt, 6 days, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2017, at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Shaylee was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on January 2, 2017, the daughter of Tommy Prewitt and Samantha Vincent.

In addition to her parents, Shaylee is survived by one half-brother, Damon Prewitt; maternal grandparents Dennis & Jaime Vincent, of Winchester; maternal great grandparents Pearl Vincent, of Winchester, and Danny & Barb Ogden, of Peebles; and maternal great, great grandmother Dorothy Cox, of Peebles. Shaylee is also survived by paternal grandmother Evelyn Harrison, of Peebles; and paternal great grandmothers Dorothy Mutters, of Seaman, and Erma Prewitt, of Cincinnati.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Peebles, with burial to follow. Friends and family may call from 10:00 until 11:00 the day of the funeral, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles.

