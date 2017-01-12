Senior Profile: Caitlin Young

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME: Caitlin Young

SCHOOL: North Adams High School

PARENTS: Chris and Marla Young

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Basketball, Softball, Golf, Volleyball

FAVORITE SPORT: Softball or Golf

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Spending time with my teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Conditioning

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Being the first NAHS girls golf team to get to districts-twice

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: Avenged Sevenfold, Panic At The Disco

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Bulgaria

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: “Phantom of the Opera”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS: The Walking Dead

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: Math and Science

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: What spare time?

FAVORITE RESTAURANT: Olive Garden

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH: Dorothy Geeslin

FUTURE PLANS: Attend Marshall University and major in Pharmacy