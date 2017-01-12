Senior Profile: Caitlin Young

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME: Caitlin Young
SCHOOL: North Adams High School
PARENTS: Chris and Marla Young
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Basketball, Softball, Golf, Volleyball
FAVORITE SPORT: Softball or Golf
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Spending time with my teammates
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Conditioning
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Being the first NAHS girls golf team to get to districts-twice
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: Avenged Sevenfold, Panic At The Disco
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Bulgaria
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: “Phantom of the Opera”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: The Walking Dead
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: Math and Science
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: What spare time?
FAVORITE RESTAURANT: Olive Garden
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH: Dorothy Geeslin
FUTURE PLANS: Attend Marshall University and major in Pharmacy