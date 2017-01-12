JV Devils top Northwest 51-34

Story and photo by Mark Carpenter –

New blood may equal a change of fortune for Coach Rob Meade and his North Adams Green Devils JV squad after they picked up their fourth win of the season last Saturday evening with a 51-34 win over the Northwest Mohawks. The new blood was the return of Dylan Ison, who was out the first half of the season due to OHSAA transfer rules, but returned on Saturday to lead North Adams with 12 points in their win.

It was a sluggish beginning on Saturday for the Devils, who managed just a single field goal, that by Ethan Campbell, as they fell behind 7-0 to the JV Mohawks. An Isaac Young free throw with 2:53 left in the first quarter was the first North Adams point and they trailed their guests 11-4 after one.

Fortunes changed for the Devils in the second period, mostly due to a 10-2 run that tied the game at 15 with a basket by Michael Gill. After Northwest took back the lead, a bucket by the Devils’ Bryant Lung, rebounding his own miss and tossing it back in acrobatically from the baseline, send the home team to the locker room nursing a slim 20-19 advantage.

That advantage grew by leaps and bounds as the second half began and the Green Devils began it with a 10-0 run, starting with a pair of Kent Mefford free throws, a steal and layup from Cody Rothwell, a bucket by Dalton Gardner off a Northwest turnover, a put back by Gill, and another Gardner score, and suddenly the home team was in front by double digits at 30-19.

An three-pointer by Ison, which he followed up soon after with a pair of free throws, made it 36-23 after three quarters of action.

Ison nailed another one from beyond the arc in the final frame, and the Devils got baskets from Rothwell, Mefford, Gill, and James Reeves as they cruised home with their fourth victory against eight defeats, downing the Mohawks by the final count of 51-34.

Much like their varsity counterparts on Saturday night, the Green Devils JV placed a total of 10 players in the scoring column, led by Ison’s 12. Gardner added 9, Campbell 8, Gill 7, and Rothwell 5 for the winners.

Northwest

11 8 4 11 –34

North Adams

4 16 16 15 –51

Northwest (34): Hunt 2 0-2 4, Borens 4 4-4 14, McCoy 3 0-0 6, Ellis 1 1-2 4, Hobbs 3 0-1 6, Team 13 5-9 34.

N. Adams (51): Lung 1 0-0 2, Rothwell 2 1-2 5, C. Young 0 1-2 1, Mefford 1 2-2 4, Campbell 2 4-6 8, Gardner 3 2-5 9, Ison 4 2-2 12, Whalen 0 0-2 0, I. Young 0 1-2 1, Gill 3 1-4 7, Reeves 1 0-0 2, Team 17 14-27 51.

Three-Point Goals:

Northwest (3): Borens 2, Ellis 1

N. Adams (3): Ison 2, Gardner 1