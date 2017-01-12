Anna L DeMint The garden that got us through the winter months Virginia L Fricker JV Devils top Northwest 51-34 Senior Profile: Caitlin Young North Adams moves to 7-5 with 16-point Homecoming win over Northwest Held to a higher standard Claudia J Purtee Shaylee E Prewitt Questions still linger in Stuart explosion Richard Holsinger J Ruth Madden Frank E Swayne Robert Bechdolt Sara D Hatfield Barbara Goodwin Jeffrey Frederick Grace E Myers Johnny A Sullender Sr. Senator Joe Uecker sworn-in for second term Wenstrup sworn in for third term in House Ronald L Chochard Patrick P Clift Samuel W Freeland Senior Profile: Casey Mullenix Lady Dragons win ugly, taking Classic consolation game over Manchester, 48-45 Greyhounds roll by West Union to take Classic consolation game, 82-58 History made as Ward takes oath of office Peter A Bennington Tangela R King McDonald’s Classic crowns 2016 champions MVP Arey leads Peebles to McDonald’s Classic title, Indians outlast North Adams 82-76 in double overtime thriller Lady Devils get Classic three-peat, make it 10 of 11, 14 titles for Coach Davis Senior Profile: Raegan Dick Teaching students the power of giving Kids at Children’s Home gifted with shopping spree Marion Liming Dorothy Huff John R Murphy Michael L McAninch Rita Rogers Edward L Combs Ronald W Staggs Mary H Grooms Gladys Wilson Donald Barnhill Monda Van Vorren Deborah Spires Senior Profile: Andre Wolke Indians pull away in second half, get past Manchester 71-58 in Classic semis On home floor, Lady Indians move to Classic title game North Adams handles West Union, Devils move to Classic finals with 68-53 victory Lady Devils roll into Classic championship Beth E Rowley Leatrice Lewis Senior Profile: Justin Aldridge Mary Helterbridle Wanda Huffman PES Performing Arts entertains at Hometown Christmas Adams County Manor sends holiday wishes Peebles Lions Club hosts Christmas breakfast Elusive Elf on a Shelf makes a return visit to PES Santas in blue spread Christmas cheer in a very special way Senior Profile: Aubrey McFarland WUHS holds Hall of Fame induction ceremonies WUHS Academic Team has undefeated season Serving those who served their country From Pearl Harbor to ‘America’s Got Talent’, 93-year-old WWII vet is still going strong Yester Years brings a touch of old to the new Merry Christmas to you all North Adams Elementary announces Spelling Bee winners Peebles High School hosts Homecoming ceremonies Children in need receive gifts at PES Adams County Manor holds annual Door Decorating Contest WUHS celebrates with numerous Christmas activities Halftime lead quickly vanishes, Dragons fall to Northwest 73-62 in Saturday night non-conference match up Tammy S Scott Oscar Hilterbrandt Neil R Swayne Beulah M Daniels McDonald’s Classic begins Dec. 27 Letters to Santa Senior Profile: Tyler Swearingen Leadership Adams donates to local outreach programs North Adams student/athletes are part of Holiday Sharing Event Senior Profile: Kylie Lucas West Union Elementary holds Academic Fair on Dec. 2 WUES holds annual Spelling Bee NAHS Art students help out the Humane Society Peebles Elementary announces Spelling Bee winners CTC FCCLA / Culinary Arts class holds Cancer Awareness Drive Amen receives Distinguished Service Award ‘Tis the season for family-past, present, and future MHS Computer Class aces MOS Exam WUES recognizes November Bus Riders of the Month NAHS Beta Club sponsors canned food drive Peebles Elementary announces November Students of the Month Crisis text line reaches out during the holidays Paul Wesley Ailshire Joan Cockrell
JV Devils top Northwest 51-34

Written by Peoples Defender
Going up with the left hand, North Adams’ Dylan Ison scores two of his 12 points as the Green Devils JV squad topped Northwest 51-34 on Jan. 7.

Story and photo by Mark Carpenter –

New blood may equal a change of fortune for Coach Rob Meade and his North Adams Green Devils JV squad after they picked up their fourth win of the season last Saturday evening with a 51-34 win over the Northwest Mohawks.  The new blood was the return of Dylan Ison, who was out the first half of the season due to OHSAA transfer rules, but returned on Saturday to lead North Adams with 12 points in their win.
It was a sluggish beginning on Saturday for the Devils, who managed just a single field goal, that by Ethan Campbell, as they fell behind 7-0 to the JV Mohawks.  An Isaac Young free throw with 2:53 left in the first quarter was the first North Adams point and they trailed their guests 11-4 after one.
Fortunes changed for the Devils in the second period, mostly due to a 10-2 run that tied the game at 15 with a basket by Michael Gill.  After Northwest took back the lead, a bucket by the Devils’ Bryant Lung, rebounding his own miss and tossing it back in acrobatically from the baseline, send the home team to the locker room nursing a slim 20-19 advantage.
That advantage grew by leaps and bounds as the second half began and the Green Devils began it with a 10-0 run, starting with a pair of Kent Mefford free throws, a steal and layup from Cody Rothwell, a bucket by Dalton Gardner off a Northwest turnover, a put back by Gill, and another Gardner score, and suddenly the home team was in front by double digits at 30-19.
An three-pointer by Ison, which he followed up soon after with a pair of free throws, made it 36-23 after three quarters of action.
Ison nailed another one from beyond the arc in the final frame, and the Devils got baskets from Rothwell, Mefford, Gill, and James Reeves as they cruised home with their fourth victory against eight defeats, downing the Mohawks by the final count of 51-34.
Much like their varsity counterparts on Saturday night, the Green Devils JV placed a total of 10 players in the scoring column, led by Ison’s 12.  Gardner added 9, Campbell 8, Gill 7, and Rothwell 5 for the winners.

Northwest
11 8  4  11 –34
North Adams
4  16  16  15  –51

Northwest (34): Hunt 2 0-2 4, Borens 4 4-4 14, McCoy 3 0-0 6, Ellis 1 1-2 4, Hobbs 3 0-1 6, Team 13 5-9 34.
N. Adams (51): Lung 1 0-0 2, Rothwell 2 1-2 5, C. Young 0 1-2 1, Mefford 1 2-2 4, Campbell 2 4-6 8, Gardner 3 2-5 9, Ison 4 2-2 12, Whalen 0 0-2 0, I. Young 0 1-2 1, Gill 3 1-4 7, Reeves 1 0-0 2, Team 17 14-27 51.
Three-Point Goals:
Northwest (3): Borens 2, Ellis 1
N. Adams (3): Ison 2, Gardner 1

