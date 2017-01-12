Claudia J Purtee

Claudia Jean Purtee, 84 years, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at the Ohio Valley Hospice Inpatient Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

She was born in Adams County, Ohio, on August 26, 1932, the daughter of the late James Parker and Lois Graham Parker. Jean attended the Beech Fork Church.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Purtee, her son, Billy Purtee, and a brother and a sister. She is survived by two sons, Bob (Rita) Purtee, of Peebles, and Sam (Diana) Purtee, of Peebles; one daughter, Tammy Purtee, of Georgetown; seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM, on Sunday, January 15, 2017, at the Wallace Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, followed by burial at the Cedar Fork Cemetery. The services will be officiated by Mark Baer and Tom Brown.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visiting hours from 5:00 to 8:00 on Saturday evening, January 14, 2017, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be made to the Hospice of Hope.

