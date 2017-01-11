Richard Holsinger, 67 of West Union, passed away at Eagle Creek Nursing Home on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. He was born Sept. 1, 1949 in Adams County. He was the son of the late Woodrow and Martha (Whaley) Holsinger and besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Roger Holsinger.

Richard worked at Copeland for many years and his love for cars was obvious, you could find him at Frank’s Automotive “supervising” or at car shows throughout the county.

He is survived by one daughter, Donna and Michael Williams of Seaman; one son, Shawn and Andrea Holsinger of Peebles; three brothers, Dale Holsinger of Manchester, Rick Holsinger of Blue Creek, and Tim Holsinger of West Union; four sisters, Gracie Trotter of West Union, Linda Jones of Manchester, Judy Palmer of Peebles, and Dixie Carter of Ripley; five grandchildren, Paul, Paige, Haven, Caden, and Makayla; and several nieces and nephews.

Richard was a loving brother, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The National Bank of Adams County, c/o Richard Holsinger.