J. Ruth Madden, 82 years, of Centerburg, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2017, at the Centerburg Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation Home, in Centerburg, Ohio.

Ruth was born in Rexton, Kentucky, on August 6, 1934, the daughter of the late Fred Brown and Hazel McCleese Brown. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and most recently attended the Croton Church of

Christ. Ruth worked in the Administrative Department of Aetna Healthcare.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Madden, whom she married on December 12, 1952, and her brother Lewis Burl Brown. Ruth is survived by three sons, Larry (Melanie) Madden, of Johnstown, Ohio, Danny (Patricia) Madden, of Newark, Ohio, and Martin (Leslie) Madden, of Westerville, Ohio; one daughter, Sharon (Jess) Stinson, of Newark, Ohio; one brother, Bernard (Bonnie) Brown, of Peebles; a sister-in-law, Beverly Brown; and two sisters, Wanda (Richard) Shelton, of Seaman, Ohio, and Mildred Franklin, of Blanchester, Ohio. Ruth also leaves behind seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2017, at 1:00 PM, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, with Dan Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles.

Friends and family may pay their respects at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until the time of the service.

