Barbara Goodwin age 55 years of Manchester, Ohio passed away Monday, January 9, 2017 at the Mercy Clermont Hospital. Barbara was born May 22, 1961 the daughter of the late Raymond & Letha (Tolle) Goodwin in Adams County, Ohio. Besides her parents Barbara was preceded in death by a brother Micky Goodwin.

Survivors include a niece Julie Wick; great nephew Haylen Wick; God Daughter Jaclyn Jones and her children Garett Vogler and Gregory Crago; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held Friday January 13, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Rodney Brewer officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. the day of the service.

