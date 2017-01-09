Johnny A. Sullender, Sr. 65, of Aberdeen, Ohio, formerly of West Union, Ohio died Friday, January 6, 2016 at the Batavia Nursing and Convalescent Center in Batavia, Ohio. He was born July 21, 1951 in Cincinnati. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Augustus and Leona (McCowen) Sullender, and sister, Mary Eva Hall.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jeanie M. Sullender of Aberdeen; children: Leona Sullender of Aberdeen, Rebecca (Dewey) Harrison of Brooksville, Kentucky, Mary (Jerry) Redden of Aberdeen, and Johnny (Diana King) Sullender, Jr. of Manchester; five grandchildren: Stephen Routt, Alexis King, Alexis Sullender, Brittany Redden, and Johnny Redden; one brother, James Lee Sullender of West Union, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. He was a supervisor for ABCAP. He was a Christian that loved the Lord.

Memorial donations may be made to Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc., 205 South Cherry Street, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The visitation is 11 am until 1 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral service is 1 pm. Pastor Elzie Doan will officiate. The interment will be at Kirker Cemetery in Liberty Township in Adams County. Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.