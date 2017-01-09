Jeffrey Frederick age 46 years of Winchester, Ohio passed away Saturday, January 7, 2017 at The Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati. Jeffrey was born November 1, 1970 the son of Rosalie Frederick in Maysville, Kentucky. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his Step Dad Robert Morrison.

Survivors include his wife Marlene Frederick of Winchester, OH; mother Rosalie Frederick of West Union, OH; one daughter Jessica Frederick of Winchester, OH; three brothers Bill Frederick and Phyllis of Blue Creek, OH; Mark Frederick and April of Aberdeen, OH; Kevin Frederick and Pam of Dayton, OH; one sister Kim Olivieri and Steve of Mt. Orab, OH; Close friends Jimmy and Debbie Griffith of Ripley, OH; several Nieces, Nephews, Brother In Laws and Sister In Laws.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday January 11, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Tom Claibourne officiating. Burial will follow in the Moores Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M to 1:00 the day of the service.

Memorials can be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

