Grace E Myers, 86 years, of Seaman passed away on Friday January 6, 2017 in Seaman.

She was born in Peebles, OH on August 16, 1930 the daughter of the late Ralph and Grace (Setty) Thomas. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Donald Myers on January 3, 2002, as well as one brother Daniel Thomas and one granddaughter Regina Carroll.

Grace is survived by her son Ronnie (Cheryl) Myers of Atlanta, GA; three daughters, Regina (Tom) Hall of Winchester, Janet (Fred) Knauff of Hillsboro, and Rosemary Hart of Seaman; one brother, Joe (Pat) Thomas of Birmingham, AL; four sisters, Helen Mullins of West Union, Mary Young of Williamsburg, Laura Ruggles of West Union, and Ruth Boldman of Peebles; eleven grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Services will be held on Monday January 9, 2017 at 2:00 PM at the Wallace Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. A burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

