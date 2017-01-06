Senator Joe Uecker sworn-in for second term Wenstrup sworn in for third term in House Ronald L Chochard Patrick P Clift Samuel W Freeland Senior Profile: Casey Mullenix Lady Dragons win ugly, taking Classic consolation game over Manchester, 48-45 Greyhounds roll by West Union to take Classic consolation game, 82-58 History made as Ward takes oath of office Peter A Bennington Tangela R King McDonald’s Classic crowns 2016 champions MVP Arey leads Peebles to McDonald’s Classic title, Indians outlast North Adams 82-76 in double overtime thriller Lady Devils get Classic three-peat, make it 10 of 11, 14 titles for Coach Davis Senior Profile: Raegan Dick Teaching students the power of giving Kids at Children’s Home gifted with shopping spree Marion Liming Dorothy Huff John R Murphy Michael L McAninch Rita Rogers Edward L Combs Ronald W Staggs Mary H Grooms Gladys Wilson Donald Barnhill Monda Van Vorren Deborah Spires Senior Profile: Andre Wolke Indians pull away in second half, get past Manchester 71-58 in Classic semis On home floor, Lady Indians move to Classic title game North Adams handles West Union, Devils move to Classic finals with 68-53 victory Lady Devils roll into Classic championship Beth E Rowley Leatrice Lewis Senior Profile: Justin Aldridge Mary Helterbridle Wanda Huffman PES Performing Arts entertains at Hometown Christmas Adams County Manor sends holiday wishes Peebles Lions Club hosts Christmas breakfast Elusive Elf on a Shelf makes a return visit to PES Santas in blue spread Christmas cheer in a very special way Senior Profile: Aubrey McFarland WUHS holds Hall of Fame induction ceremonies WUHS Academic Team has undefeated season Serving those who served their country From Pearl Harbor to ‘America’s Got Talent’, 93-year-old WWII vet is still going strong Yester Years brings a touch of old to the new Merry Christmas to you all North Adams Elementary announces Spelling Bee winners Peebles High School hosts Homecoming ceremonies Children in need receive gifts at PES Adams County Manor holds annual Door Decorating Contest WUHS celebrates with numerous Christmas activities Halftime lead quickly vanishes, Dragons fall to Northwest 73-62 in Saturday night non-conference match up Tammy S Scott Oscar Hilterbrandt Neil R Swayne Beulah M Daniels McDonald’s Classic begins Dec. 27 Letters to Santa Senior Profile: Tyler Swearingen Leadership Adams donates to local outreach programs North Adams student/athletes are part of Holiday Sharing Event Senior Profile: Kylie Lucas West Union Elementary holds Academic Fair on Dec. 2 WUES holds annual Spelling Bee NAHS Art students help out the Humane Society Peebles Elementary announces Spelling Bee winners CTC FCCLA / Culinary Arts class holds Cancer Awareness Drive Amen receives Distinguished Service Award ‘Tis the season for family-past, present, and future MHS Computer Class aces MOS Exam WUES recognizes November Bus Riders of the Month NAHS Beta Club sponsors canned food drive Peebles Elementary announces November Students of the Month Crisis text line reaches out during the holidays Paul Wesley Ailshire Joan Cockrell John R Burns Harold D Brown Pancakes with Santa in Peebles on Saturday Sammie H Hayslip Shop With a Cop event is set for Dec. 22 Vote of ‘no confidence’ brought against Manchester mayor Beadie Belle Clough Nichols Ruth Redmon Greyhounds received postseason gridiron honors Senior Profile: Amber Renchen Devils win SHAC debut, 71-54 at Fayetteville Lady Indians suffer first loss, 50-39 at Eastern Brown Greyhounds hang on to win home opener Adams County Basketball Preview – 2016-2017 Callie Ormeroid Geneva L Chamblin Leo Short Margaret L Wolfe
News

Wenstrup sworn in for third term in House

About

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
Congressman Brad Wenstrup, right, along with his wife Monica and son Brad, Jr. are joined by Speaker of the House Paul Ryan as Wenstrup was sworn in for his third term representing Ohio’s Second District.

Congressman Brad Wenstrup (OH-02) was sworn into the 115th Congress on Jan. 3, 2017. This will be Congressman Wenstrup’s third term serving Ohio’s Second District.
“Serving the people of Ohio’s Second District is a privilege. I thank every member of our Second District community for partnering with me to create a better future for our kids, and to preserve the freedom so many brave men and women have fought for throughout our nation’s history,” said Wenstrup.
“The 115th Congress offers an incredible opportunity to pass strong, simple, and effective legislation that cares for our veterans, protects national security, reforms our tax code, cuts back on regulations, and provides opportunities for all Americans.
“With a Republican Congress and with a new administration, I am greatly looking forward to getting back to work to enact the common sense solutions the American people have been asking for.”
Further information on Congressman Wenstrup’s voting record and legislative efforts can be found at wenstrup.house.gov.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 People's Defender