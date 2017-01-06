Senator Joe Uecker sworn-in for second term

State Senator Joe Uecker (R-Miami Township) this week was officially sworn in for his second term as Senator representing the people of Ohio’s 14th Senate District.

The swearing-in ceremony was part of a series of events held at the Statehouse to kick-off the 132nd Ohio General Assembly.

“I look forward to continuing legislative efforts aimed at defending personal liberties and protecting families,” said Uecker. “We will also continue to build on our momentum to improve Ohio’s business climate, which will help our small businesses create good-paying jobs in the areas hit hardest during the economic downturn.”

Prior to his election to the Ohio Senate in 2012, Senator Uecker served eight years in the Ohio House of Representatives.

Most recently, Uecker has served as Chair of the Senate’s Standing Committee on State and Local Government and Chair of the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review as well as Co-Chair of the Ohio Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus.

Senator Uecker serves on an extensive list of committees, which includes the Senate Agriculture Committee; Criminal Justice Committee; Energy and Natural Resources Committee; Finance Subcommittee on Corrections; Senate Medicaid Committee; Public Utilities Committee; and the Senate’s Transportation, Commerce and Labor Committee.

Highly recognized for his public service, Senator Uecker has been given numerous honors including the Watchdog of the Treasury Award from the United Conservatives of Ohio, Legislator of the Year by Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Ohio, and the Friend of Agriculture award from the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation.

“We have taken major strides in making Ohio a business and jobs-friendly state by cutting taxes and reducing regulations,” added Uecker. “Much progress has been made, but there’s still more work ahead.”

Senator Uecker holds a B.A. in Public Administration from Northern Kentucky University and an Associates Degree from the University of Cincinnati. He currently resides in Miami Township in Clermont County, where he has spent his entire life. He and his wife Patti are the proud parents of four adult children and six grandchildren.