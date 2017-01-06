Samuel W Freeland

Samuel Wesley Freeland, 78, of West Union passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. He was born November 10, 1938 in West Union. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Annabelle (Lute) Freeland; son, Samuel “Bo” Freeland; daughter, Saundra King; grandchildren, Samantha King, Michael Joe King, and Sarah Elizabeth Cron; and great granddaughter, Bailey Anderson.

He is survived by his wife, Joan (Ewing) Freeland of West Union; four daughters: Christine (Fred) Cron of Columbus, Patricia (Terry) Anderson of Blue Creek, Angela (Bobby Cook) Freeland of West Union and Michelle (Mike) Howell of West Union; 14 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; two cousins: Ronnie Lute of West Union and Evelyn Evans of Hillsboro, and many nieces and nephews.

He was self-employed as a painter, roofer and general handyman. He was a member of the West Union Church of the Nazarene.

Memorial donations may be made to Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc., 205 South Cherry Street, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The visitation is Monday, January 9, 2017 from 10:00 am until 12 pm at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral is at 12 pm. Pastor Tammy Baldwin will officiate. The interment will be at the West Union Village Cemetery on Pumpkin Ridge Road in West Union. Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.