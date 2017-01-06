Ronald L Chochard

Ronald Lee Chochard, 72, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. Ronald was born on May 1, 1944 in Portsmouth, the sone of the late Lloyd and Thelma (Fite) Chochard.

He is survived by his son, Ronald Chochard, Jr.; brother Kenneth (Carol) Chochard; grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Ronald chose cremation with no memorial service.