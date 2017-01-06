Patrick P. Clift, age 53 of Riverside, passed away January 1, 2017 in Ft. Myers Beach, FL. He was born November 10, 1963 in Dayton to the late Lawrence D. and Patricia P. (Roser) Clift. In addition to his parents, Patrick was preceded in death by brothers, Larry Jr. and Billy; sister, Laura Dianne; niece, Paislee Dickens; uncles, Bill and Marvin.

He is survived by his wife, Karen; sons, Nick and Jordan; granddaughter, Bridget; sisters, Cherie (Ron) Myers, Catherine (Bill) Grooms and Nina (Dave) Davis; mother-in-law, Anita Struble; father-in-law, Bill (Judy) Lofty; sisters-in-law, Patty (Bryan) Randolph and Marty (Tony) Davis; aunts, Betty (Wayne) Sandy, Velma (Doyle)

Helton, Janet and Verna Clift; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Patrick also leaves behind many special friends, that became family.

Patrick graduated from Stebbins High School in 1982 and then attended Sinclair Community College. He worked at Norwood Medical for over 18 years. Although he lived in Dayton, he regularly visited Adams County

where he and his family owned and operated Hickory Valley for over 30 years. Patrick enjoyed playing and coaching many sports. He loved fishing, boating, NASCAR and most importantly spending time with his family, friends and four legged friends. Patrick appeared tough on the outside, but was dependable, caring and a gentle giant with a huge

heart.

Family will receive friends from 5-8 PM on Monday, January 9, 2017 at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. Funeral service will begin at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, January 10 at the funeral home with

Patrick’s cousin, Jeff Helton officiating. Interment will follow the service at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com