Monda Van Vorren

Mona Gayla Van Vooren, 63 years, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia.

Mona was born in Kansas City, Kansas, on Oct. 26, 1953, the daughter of the late Almond Gregory and Alice Topp. She worked as a sales clerk for Sally’s Beauty Company.

Mona is survived by two sons, Steve Koontz and Michael (Jamie) Koontz, both of Winchester; and three grandchildren.

A memorial service for family and friends is being planned for a later date.