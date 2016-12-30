Mary H. Grooms age 91 years of West Union, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 at the Adams County Manor. Mary was born Dec. 4, 1925, the daughter of the late Charley and Susie (Nesbit) Young in Adams County, Ohio.

Survivors include one son, Charles M. Grooms and Bettie of Batavia; four daughters, Sharon J. Mack and Randy of West Union, Connie D. Harris and Brad of Batavia, Sheila Middendorf and Dave of Marrietta, Ga., and Tammy L. Fields and Mike of West Union; 10 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.

Memorials can be made to the Hospice of Hope.