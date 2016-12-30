Gladys Wilson, 90, of Blue Creek, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman. She was born Aug. 1, 1926 in Brush Creek Township. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ada (Louderback) Shivener; husband, Jim Wilson; brother, Donald Shivener; sister, Naomi Shivener; granddaughter, Rhonda Evans, and nephew Donald Gene Shivener.

She is survived by her children: Lawrence and Carmelita Shivener, Sue Evans, and Jimmy Wilson, all of Blue Creek; special grandson, Dustin Wilson of Blue Creek, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

She was a cafeteria cook in several schools in Adams County from 1968 through 1989, including Lynx, Jefferson, and West Union schools. She was a member of the Churn Creek Church of Christ.

The graveside funeral service is set for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 at East Liberty Cemetery in Lynx. Pastor Bill Myers will officiate. Lafferty Funeral Home of West Union served the family.