Donald Barnhill age 80 years of West Union, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. Donald was born Aug. 23, 1936, the son of the late Clifford and Ruth (Justice) Barnhill in Grayson, Ky. Besides his parents Donald was preceded in death by three brothers Harold, Carl and Ray.

Donald was a carpenter with the Local Union 437 for 60 years. He was also farmer who loved cattle, coon hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his wife Clarene Barnhill of West Union; two daughters, Kathy Combess and Darrell of West Union and Annette Grooms and Terry of West Union; one brother, Robert Barnhill of Alabama; one sister, Phyllis Silva of Florida; two grandchildren, Michelle Rigdon and J. Michael Grooms; and two great grandchildren, Cody and Corey Rigdon.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.

Memorials can be made to the family of Donald Barnhill.