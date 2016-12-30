Deborah Spires age 60 years of Manchester, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center. Deborah was born Dec. 22, 1956, the daughter of Hazel (Venton) Nixon and the late Robert Nixon in West Union.

Survivors include her husband Robert Spires of Manchester; mother Hazel Nixon of Manchester; sister Sharon Tomlin of Hamersville; and several nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.

Memorials can be made to the Adams County Humane Society 11481 State Route 41 West Union, Ohio 45693.