Wanda Huffman, 54 years of Hillsboro, passed away on Saturday Dec. 24, 2016 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center in Seaman.

She was born in Adams County on Aug. 8, 1962, the daughter of the late Charles J. and Wanda (Marrs) Ball. Besides her parents she was also preceded by her husband, Allen Huffman on Feb. 13, 2006.

Wanda attended the Winchester United Methodist Church and the Winchester Baptist Church.

Wanda is survived by her son, Keith Huffman of Winchester; two brothers, Donald Ball of Winchester and Lester Ball of Winchester; six sisters, Mildred June (Richard) Conway of Winchester, Violet Ball of Manchester, Joan Newman of Gibsonburg, Freda (Larry) Tolle of West Union, Roberta Ball of Ironton and Sharon Gilpin of West Union; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ruth and Bob Huffman of Winchester; sister-in-law Cathleen Mahaffey of Batavia; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial Service will be held at the Wallace-Thompson Bradford-Sullivan Chapel Funeral Home in Winchester at 3 p.m. on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2017.

Friends may call from 2 p.m. until time of services on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Family request donations be made to the Winchester United Methodist Church or the Winchester Baptist Church.