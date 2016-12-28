Senior Profile: Justin Aldridge

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME: Justin Aldridge

SCHOOL: Manchester High School

PARENTS: Brian and Elizabeth Aldridge

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Basketball, Golf, Track

FAVORITE SPORT: Golf

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: This being my last year

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: All the drama and politics

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Playing my last golf match at the regional tournament

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: The All-Ohio State Fair Youth Choir

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: “Space Balls”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS: How I Met Your Mother

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: Mathematics

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Singing or bowling

FAVORITE RESTAURANT: Alan’s Cajun Cafe

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH: Frank Caliendo

FUTURE PLANS: Attend Ohio State University as a Mechanical Engineering major and a Vocal Performance minor