Senior Profile: Justin Aldridge

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME: Justin Aldridge
SCHOOL: Manchester High School
PARENTS: Brian and Elizabeth Aldridge
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Basketball, Golf, Track
FAVORITE SPORT: Golf
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: This being my last year
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: All the drama and politics
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: Playing my last golf match at the regional tournament
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: The All-Ohio State Fair Youth Choir
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: “Space Balls”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: How I Met Your Mother
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: Mathematics
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Singing or bowling
FAVORITE RESTAURANT: Alan’s Cajun Cafe
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH: Frank Caliendo
FUTURE PLANS: Attend Ohio State University as a Mechanical Engineering major and a Vocal Performance minor