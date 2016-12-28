Mary Helterbridle age 81 years of Peebles, passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 at her residence. Mary was born Oct. 5, 1935, the daughter of the late Jesse and Syrilda (Ross) Riley in Rome, Ohio. Besides her parents Mary was preceded in death by her husband Ralph and great grandson Chase Ackley.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Dale Little and Jane Lucas officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. on the day of the service.

Memorials can be made to the Hospice of Hope.