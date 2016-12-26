PES Performing Arts entertains at Hometown Christmas Adams County Manor sends holiday wishes Peebles Lions Club hosts Christmas breakfast Elusive Elf on a Shelf makes a return visit to PES Santas in blue spread Christmas cheer in a very special way Senior Profile: Aubrey McFarland WUHS holds Hall of Fame induction ceremonies WUHS Academic Team has undefeated season Serving those who served their country From Pearl Harbor to ‘America’s Got Talent’, 93-year-old WWII vet is still going strong Yester Years brings a touch of old to the new Merry Christmas to you all North Adams Elementary announces Spelling Bee winners Peebles High School hosts Homecoming ceremonies Children in need receive gifts at PES Adams County Manor holds annual Door Decorating Contest WUHS celebrates with numerous Christmas activities Halftime lead quickly vanishes, Dragons fall to Northwest 73-62 in Saturday night non-conference match up Tammy S Scott Oscar Hilterbrandt Neil R Swayne Beulah M Daniels McDonald’s Classic begins Dec. 27 Letters to Santa Senior Profile: Tyler Swearingen Leadership Adams donates to local outreach programs North Adams student/athletes are part of Holiday Sharing Event Senior Profile: Kylie Lucas West Union Elementary holds Academic Fair on Dec. 2 WUES holds annual Spelling Bee NAHS Art students help out the Humane Society Peebles Elementary announces Spelling Bee winners CTC FCCLA / Culinary Arts class holds Cancer Awareness Drive Amen receives Distinguished Service Award ‘Tis the season for family-past, present, and future MHS Computer Class aces MOS Exam WUES recognizes November Bus Riders of the Month NAHS Beta Club sponsors canned food drive Peebles Elementary announces November Students of the Month Crisis text line reaches out during the holidays Paul Wesley Ailshire Joan Cockrell John R Burns Harold D Brown Pancakes with Santa in Peebles on Saturday Sammie H Hayslip Shop With a Cop event is set for Dec. 22 Vote of ‘no confidence’ brought against Manchester mayor Beadie Belle Clough Nichols Ruth Redmon Greyhounds received postseason gridiron honors Senior Profile: Amber Renchen Devils win SHAC debut, 71-54 at Fayetteville Lady Indians suffer first loss, 50-39 at Eastern Brown Greyhounds hang on to win home opener Adams County Basketball Preview – 2016-2017 Callie Ormeroid Geneva L Chamblin Leo Short Margaret L Wolfe Peebles Elementary hosts PBIS showcase NAES student starting Christmas Card project Try and tell them that nobody cares Senior Profile: Ethan Thompson 15-point lead vanishes, Hounds fall in season opener Deer Gun Season results down all across Ohio Hometown Christmas in Peebles rings in the holiday season Manchester Elementary receives 2016 Momentum Award Drug bust in West Union Stephen C Foster Donna Rivers WUES students perform as part of Honor Choir Ohio Brush Creek Canoe/Kayak access completed Hall of Fame Christmas in Portsmouth Thyme to trim the Christmas Tree Junior High Lady Hounds get season-opening sweep Lady Devils roll past Paint Valley in season opener Senior Profile: Jessica Johnson Michael E Roberts Sr Evelyn L Jones Thomas M Calvert Ryan, Sowards lead Lady Indians to easy win in season opener, 57-36 over Felicity Senior Profile: Wes Hayslip Justice off to hot start at VSU County boys’ squads on display in annual SHAC Preview Night ‘Operation Christmas Child’ collects 1,707 shoe boxes for needy children Two animal cruelty cases investigated in Adams County DP&L considers closing power-generating plants in county Holiday spirit makes an early appearance in Adams County Chester A Mann Jeffrey A Daley Sr Michael G Tincher DAR sponsors Good Citizen Award Ohio’s young hunters harvest nearly 6,000 deer during Youth Gun Season Senior Profile: Kayle Thomas Helen N Hiestand Rev Walter R Egnor Sr Betty Beam Jamie L Corrill
Santas in blue spread Christmas cheer in a very special way

The newest Deputy Sheriff, Matt Roades, seems to be enjoying his time as he helps this young man search the video game bin at Walmart during the annual Shop with a Cop event.

Annual ‘Shop With a Cop’ makes season brighter for local children – 

Story by Patricia Beech –
Photos by Mark Carpenter –

On Thursday, Dec. 22, more than 60 local children and over 30 law-enforcement officers participated in the annual Shop with a Cop event in Adams County.
According to Deputy Randy Walters, the purpose of Shop with a Cop is two-fold – providing kids a good Christmas while building positive relationships with law enforcement.
“It’s an opportunity for us to reach out to children who are at risk or who don’t have the means to have a good Christmas.  This is our chance to show kids that police officers care, said Deputy Walters.
The Shop with a Cop program is funded by donations from local individuals and businesses. This year the program met and exceeded their financial goal. According to organizer Alexa Breeze each child received $175 for shopping.
“The community has really come through for us,” Breeze told the Defender at the Dec. 22 event.  “We all work together to make this happen – law enforcement, local churches, businesses, and individuals.”
Shopping sessions were scheduled at noon for children from North Adams and Peebles, and 6 p.m for children from West Union and Manchester. Besides being paraded to Walmart for their shopping sprees, children participating in the event were treated to lunch, a dance, and a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

A long line of law enforcement vehicles paraded from the firehouse in West Union to Walmart, delivering all of those particiapting in the Shop With a Cop event.

Law enforcement from local village police departments, the Sheriff’s office, and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources took part in the program.
“It’s great to be here to help these kids have a good time today, and to make sure they have something for Christmas,” said ODNR officerMatt Roberts.
Manchester Resource Officer Josh Hayes said the experience was a rewarding one for both the children and the police officers. “It means a lot to me to be here serving my community, and being here for the kids allows me to give back in a more personal way than just serving my day-to-day duties.”
Employees at Walmart in West Union were well prepared when the children and their escorts arrived at the store. “It’s important that these kids have a good Christmas,” said Sharon Little, Department Manager of Crafts and Fabrics, “They’re having a lot of fun doing this, and it’s heartwarming to see them having such a great time with the police officers.
Winchester Police Chief David Benjamin said he believes the one-on-one time officers spent with the kids was a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas.
“I absolutely love the meaning of Christmas,” said Benjamin. “A lot of people forget about the true meaning of the season, and about helping others. I love the opportunity to come out and help these kids who might not even have Christmas if it weren’t for this program. It tugs at your heart strings.”

The Shop With a Cop, held on Thursday, Dec. 22, brings smiles to the children involved and to many adults who feel the joy of the season.

