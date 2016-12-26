Peebles Lions Club hosts Christmas breakfast

Story and photos by Patricia Beech –

Members of the Peebles Lions Club concluded their holiday season agenda Saturday, Dec. 18 by hosting a “Pancakes with Santa” community breakfast.

“Our club stays very busy through November and December each year,” said Marie Palmer, President of the Lions Club, “We hold a food drive, a chili cook off, and a craft show leading up to the Christmas season and our Pancakes with Santa breakfast.”

Gary Hall, a professional Santa Claus from Washington Courthouse, was present to take Christmas requests and pose in photos with visiting children.

Palmer said the club is in the process of creating their 2017 agenda of events.