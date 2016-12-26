PES Performing Arts entertains at Hometown Christmas Adams County Manor sends holiday wishes Peebles Lions Club hosts Christmas breakfast Elusive Elf on a Shelf makes a return visit to PES Santas in blue spread Christmas cheer in a very special way Senior Profile: Aubrey McFarland WUHS holds Hall of Fame induction ceremonies WUHS Academic Team has undefeated season Serving those who served their country From Pearl Harbor to ‘America’s Got Talent’, 93-year-old WWII vet is still going strong Yester Years brings a touch of old to the new Merry Christmas to you all North Adams Elementary announces Spelling Bee winners Peebles High School hosts Homecoming ceremonies Children in need receive gifts at PES Adams County Manor holds annual Door Decorating Contest WUHS celebrates with numerous Christmas activities Halftime lead quickly vanishes, Dragons fall to Northwest 73-62 in Saturday night non-conference match up Tammy S Scott Oscar Hilterbrandt Neil R Swayne Beulah M Daniels McDonald’s Classic begins Dec. 27 Letters to Santa Senior Profile: Tyler Swearingen Leadership Adams donates to local outreach programs North Adams student/athletes are part of Holiday Sharing Event Senior Profile: Kylie Lucas West Union Elementary holds Academic Fair on Dec. 2 WUES holds annual Spelling Bee NAHS Art students help out the Humane Society Peebles Elementary announces Spelling Bee winners CTC FCCLA / Culinary Arts class holds Cancer Awareness Drive Amen receives Distinguished Service Award ‘Tis the season for family-past, present, and future MHS Computer Class aces MOS Exam WUES recognizes November Bus Riders of the Month NAHS Beta Club sponsors canned food drive Peebles Elementary announces November Students of the Month Crisis text line reaches out during the holidays Paul Wesley Ailshire Joan Cockrell John R Burns Harold D Brown Pancakes with Santa in Peebles on Saturday Sammie H Hayslip Shop With a Cop event is set for Dec. 22 Vote of ‘no confidence’ brought against Manchester mayor Beadie Belle Clough Nichols Ruth Redmon Greyhounds received postseason gridiron honors Senior Profile: Amber Renchen Devils win SHAC debut, 71-54 at Fayetteville Lady Indians suffer first loss, 50-39 at Eastern Brown Greyhounds hang on to win home opener Adams County Basketball Preview – 2016-2017 Callie Ormeroid Geneva L Chamblin Leo Short Margaret L Wolfe Peebles Elementary hosts PBIS showcase NAES student starting Christmas Card project Try and tell them that nobody cares Senior Profile: Ethan Thompson 15-point lead vanishes, Hounds fall in season opener Deer Gun Season results down all across Ohio Hometown Christmas in Peebles rings in the holiday season Manchester Elementary receives 2016 Momentum Award Drug bust in West Union Stephen C Foster Donna Rivers WUES students perform as part of Honor Choir Ohio Brush Creek Canoe/Kayak access completed Hall of Fame Christmas in Portsmouth Thyme to trim the Christmas Tree Junior High Lady Hounds get season-opening sweep Lady Devils roll past Paint Valley in season opener Senior Profile: Jessica Johnson Michael E Roberts Sr Evelyn L Jones Thomas M Calvert Ryan, Sowards lead Lady Indians to easy win in season opener, 57-36 over Felicity Senior Profile: Wes Hayslip Justice off to hot start at VSU County boys’ squads on display in annual SHAC Preview Night ‘Operation Christmas Child’ collects 1,707 shoe boxes for needy children Two animal cruelty cases investigated in Adams County DP&L considers closing power-generating plants in county Holiday spirit makes an early appearance in Adams County Chester A Mann Jeffrey A Daley Sr Michael G Tincher DAR sponsors Good Citizen Award Ohio’s young hunters harvest nearly 6,000 deer during Youth Gun Season Senior Profile: Kayle Thomas Helen N Hiestand Rev Walter R Egnor Sr Betty Beam Jamie L Corrill
Elusive Elf on a Shelf makes a return visit to PES

Looks like the Elf was caught red-handed-he must have gotten hungry and raided the concession stand at Peebles.

Grinch shares the true spirit of the season –

Story and photos by Patricia Beech –

Students arriving at Peebles Elementary, Thursday, Dec. 15, were greeted by the ever-elusive Elf on a Shelf who returned to the school for a second year of seasonal fun.
The Elf, braving the bitterly cold morning, perched atop the school sign and waved at students as they arrived at the school. Each day thereafter, he was spotted in various locations around the school before making his final appearance Wednesday morning in the school’s concession stand. Children entering the school gathered round the sleeping Elf hoping to discover his true identity.

While pursuing the mischievous elf, it looks like Peebles Police Chief Robert Music grabbed another couple of visitors for the students at Peebles Elementary.

The Elf’s alter-ego is the hottest topic and best kept secret in the school.
“The kids love the mystery of it,” said PES Aide Brian Seaman. “They all talk about who the Elf could be, and when they arrive at school their faces are pressed against the bus windows looking for him.”
While many of the PES students believe that Seaman himself is the Elf, he denies it emphatically.

“When they ask if I’m the Elf, I deny it vehemently,” he says. “If some goofy adult playing the Elf on the Shelf or Santa Claus brings joy to children, that’s really what’s important, it doesn’t matter whose behind the costume.”
PES Aide Cynthia Rader, who makes a yearly appearance as the Grinch, says bringing a sense of fun to the holidays is an important role for adults who work with children.

The visit from the elf turned out to be an educational opportunity for Peebles Elementary students. Here, Jessica Jones and Jesse Alonso proudly show off their elf journals, written for Mrs. Arnold’s class.

“I think it’s good for kids to see adults in positions of authority cut lose sometimes,” Rader said. “I have a choice and a chance to do that by dressing up like the Grinch.”
Rader says she hopes to share the true spirit of Christmas with students by talking about the Grinch’s transformation.
“The Grinch hates Christmas, he hates the people, but then the people make him change his mind and cause his heart to grow bigger,” she says. “The magic of Christmas transforms him and at the end he is full of love.”
Seaman agrees that creating a caring and fun environment during the holiday season is beneficial for both the students and the adults at PES.
“It’s a wonderful thing to bring joy to children,” he says. “Many of these kids have very little at home, and it’s really important to show them love and give them your time and interest – especially at Christmas time.”

