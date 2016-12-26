Adams County Manor sends holiday wishes

By Rick Houser –

Photo by Amber Dryden Grooms –

As has been the unwritten tradition at Adams County Manor, the entire staff along with the residents and family members kicked off the holidays with a staff photo that wishes all of you a very Merry Christmas.

The photo was just the beginning, as the staff was treated to a festive lunch furnished by the facility as a small way of saying thanks for all of the hard work they do the entire year.

After the meal, years of service pins were presented to those eligible this year as one more way of acknowledging how much they are appreciated and just one more way of saying thanks.

It has always been felt that the photo of the staff is a very strong statement that the owners sincerely are proud of each and every employee that delivers care 24/7. Wishing you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from everyone at the Adams County Manor.