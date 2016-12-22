WUHS Academic Team has undefeated season Serving those who served their country From Pearl Harbor to ‘America’s Got Talent’, 93-year-old WWII vet is still going strong Yester Years brings a touch of old to the new Merry Christmas to you all North Adams Elementary announces Spelling Bee winners Peebles High School hosts Homecoming ceremonies Children in need receive gifts at PES Adams County Manor holds annual Door Decorating Contest WUHS celebrates with numerous Christmas activities Halftime lead quickly vanishes, Dragons fall to Northwest 73-62 in Saturday night non-conference match up Tammy S Scott Oscar Hilterbrandt Neil R Swayne Beulah M Daniels McDonald’s Classic begins Dec. 27 Letters to Santa Senior Profile: Tyler Swearingen Leadership Adams donates to local outreach programs North Adams student/athletes are part of Holiday Sharing Event Senior Profile: Kylie Lucas West Union Elementary holds Academic Fair on Dec. 2 WUES holds annual Spelling Bee NAHS Art students help out the Humane Society Peebles Elementary announces Spelling Bee winners CTC FCCLA / Culinary Arts class holds Cancer Awareness Drive Amen receives Distinguished Service Award ‘Tis the season for family-past, present, and future MHS Computer Class aces MOS Exam WUES recognizes November Bus Riders of the Month NAHS Beta Club sponsors canned food drive Peebles Elementary announces November Students of the Month Crisis text line reaches out during the holidays Paul Wesley Ailshire Joan Cockrell John R Burns Harold D Brown Pancakes with Santa in Peebles on Saturday Sammie H Hayslip Shop With a Cop event is set for Dec. 22 Vote of ‘no confidence’ brought against Manchester mayor Beadie Belle Clough Nichols Ruth Redmon Greyhounds received postseason gridiron honors Senior Profile: Amber Renchen Devils win SHAC debut, 71-54 at Fayetteville Lady Indians suffer first loss, 50-39 at Eastern Brown Greyhounds hang on to win home opener Adams County Basketball Preview – 2016-2017 Callie Ormeroid Geneva L Chamblin Leo Short Margaret L Wolfe Peebles Elementary hosts PBIS showcase NAES student starting Christmas Card project Try and tell them that nobody cares Senior Profile: Ethan Thompson 15-point lead vanishes, Hounds fall in season opener Deer Gun Season results down all across Ohio Hometown Christmas in Peebles rings in the holiday season Manchester Elementary receives 2016 Momentum Award Drug bust in West Union Stephen C Foster Donna Rivers WUES students perform as part of Honor Choir Ohio Brush Creek Canoe/Kayak access completed Hall of Fame Christmas in Portsmouth Thyme to trim the Christmas Tree Junior High Lady Hounds get season-opening sweep Lady Devils roll past Paint Valley in season opener Senior Profile: Jessica Johnson Michael E Roberts Sr Evelyn L Jones Thomas M Calvert Ryan, Sowards lead Lady Indians to easy win in season opener, 57-36 over Felicity Senior Profile: Wes Hayslip Justice off to hot start at VSU County boys’ squads on display in annual SHAC Preview Night ‘Operation Christmas Child’ collects 1,707 shoe boxes for needy children Two animal cruelty cases investigated in Adams County DP&L considers closing power-generating plants in county Holiday spirit makes an early appearance in Adams County Chester A Mann Jeffrey A Daley Sr Michael G Tincher DAR sponsors Good Citizen Award Ohio’s young hunters harvest nearly 6,000 deer during Youth Gun Season Senior Profile: Kayle Thomas Helen N Hiestand Rev Walter R Egnor Sr Betty Beam Jamie L Corrill Jeffrey L Heppard Edsel L Massey Jr It is time to stop and take time to give thanks on a special day Another year to be very thankful for Senior Profile: Savannah McCoy McCoy signs to continue golf career at SSU North Adams hosts SHAC Girls Preview
Yester Years brings a touch of old to the new

Written by Peoples Defender
Betty and Delmar Smith, owners of Yester Years, are shown here with one of the decorative Christmas trees available at their business.

Largest primitive shop in tri-county area –

Story and photos by Patricia Beech –

They love what they do, and they do what they love.
It’s a combination that works perfectly for Delmar and Betty Smith, owners of the Yester Years Primitive Decor Shop, located on the corner of State Route 125 and Eckmansville Road near West Union.
The Smiths bring a personal touch to their business. While Delmar creates customized cabinetry in his wood-working shop, Betty designs primitive vignettes demonstrating the range and flexibility of her inventory.
Five years ago when the Smiths opened their shop it was in a considerably smaller space. “We’ve had to add on rooms,” Betty says.  “It really surprised us that our business grew so fast.”

Yester Years Primitives is located at the corner of State Route 125 and Eckmansville Road near West Union.

The Smiths, an enterprising couple who built their business around their interests and skills, have grown Yester Years into one of the largest primitive shops in the tri-state area, and business shows no sign of slowing.
“You put a star or a sheep on an item, and it’s going to sell,” says Betty.
Every room in their shop is over-stuffed with unique country-inspired décor: linens, shower curtains, bedding and quilts, country wallpaper and borders, candles, decorative plates, curtains, rugs, lamps, dolls, primitive furniture pieces, and other accessories.
“We do carry a lot of stock,” Betty says, “I keep it very full in here because when our customers want something, they want it now, not next week.”
The Smiths’ efforts have been rewarded by their growing customer base.  “There are people who’ve had us build everything in their house – kitchen tables, coffee tables, and bedroom suits,” said Betty. “We help them complete their look.”
She says they get some of their best ideas from their customers. “When a customer special orders something we’ll make more than one, or if  they ask us to decorate something that’s going to look good in their home, then we’ll make more in different color.”
Betty says their customers are a diverse group, “We don’t attract just one group of people, we have teenagers and younger kids that come in who like the primitive look, all the way up to Grandma – it’s a unique look and people are drawn to it.”
Yester Years is open five days a week, Tuesday through Saturday.

