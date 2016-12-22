Yester Years brings a touch of old to the new

Largest primitive shop in tri-county area –

Story and photos by Patricia Beech –

They love what they do, and they do what they love.

It’s a combination that works perfectly for Delmar and Betty Smith, owners of the Yester Years Primitive Decor Shop, located on the corner of State Route 125 and Eckmansville Road near West Union.

The Smiths bring a personal touch to their business. While Delmar creates customized cabinetry in his wood-working shop, Betty designs primitive vignettes demonstrating the range and flexibility of her inventory.

Five years ago when the Smiths opened their shop it was in a considerably smaller space. “We’ve had to add on rooms,” Betty says. “It really surprised us that our business grew so fast.”

The Smiths, an enterprising couple who built their business around their interests and skills, have grown Yester Years into one of the largest primitive shops in the tri-state area, and business shows no sign of slowing.

“You put a star or a sheep on an item, and it’s going to sell,” says Betty.

Every room in their shop is over-stuffed with unique country-inspired décor: linens, shower curtains, bedding and quilts, country wallpaper and borders, candles, decorative plates, curtains, rugs, lamps, dolls, primitive furniture pieces, and other accessories.

“We do carry a lot of stock,” Betty says, “I keep it very full in here because when our customers want something, they want it now, not next week.”

The Smiths’ efforts have been rewarded by their growing customer base. “There are people who’ve had us build everything in their house – kitchen tables, coffee tables, and bedroom suits,” said Betty. “We help them complete their look.”

She says they get some of their best ideas from their customers. “When a customer special orders something we’ll make more than one, or if they ask us to decorate something that’s going to look good in their home, then we’ll make more in different color.”

Betty says their customers are a diverse group, “We don’t attract just one group of people, we have teenagers and younger kids that come in who like the primitive look, all the way up to Grandma – it’s a unique look and people are drawn to it.”

Yester Years is open five days a week, Tuesday through Saturday.