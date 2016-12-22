Serving those who served their country

Local veterans treated to holiday dinner, visit from Santa –

By Patricia Beech –

Veterans and their families gathered on Sunday, Dec. 18 at the American Legion Hall in Peebles for a home-cooked Christmas dinner and a visit from Santa.

The annual event, sponsored by the Ladies Auxiliary from the Wallingford/Thompson Post, “recognizes the sacrifices our veterans have made for all of us” said Auxiliary president Genie Edwards.

“A lot of work goes into this dinner,” she said, “We believe it’s important to thank our veterans for their service, and celebrating Christmas with them gives us the opportunity to show our appreciation.”

Following the dinner Santa Claus presented gift bags to several veterans from a local veterans home. Shaking their hands, he thanked each one for his service.