Peebles High School hosts Homecoming ceremonies

Photo by Kimberly Browning –

On Friday, Dec. 6, the annual basketball Homecoming ceremonies were held at Peebles High School, with Miss Aubrey McFarland being crowned Homecoming Queen. The entire Homecoming Court is pictured above. Front row, from left, Junior Attendant Chelsey Williams, Senior Attendant Story Kremin, Senior Attendant Jessica Sowards, Queen Aubrey McFarland, Sophomore Attendant Jade Watson, and Freshman Attendant Tatum Arey; Back row, from left, Blake Stone, Jacob Lightner, Ethan Parrett, Logan Gordley, Camron Gordley, and Tanner Arey.