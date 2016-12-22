News North Adams Elementary announces Spelling Bee winners About Peoples Defender Written by Peoples Defender December 22, 2016 Leave a comment Pictured above are the winners of the recent Spelling Bee at North Adams Elementary. From left, Grace Hall, Sixth Grade-Fourth Place; Cody Hesler, Fifth Grade- Third Place; Logan Shupert, Fifth Grade-Second Place; Ayiana Roberts, Sixth Grade-First Place. These winners will move on to represent NAES in the Adams County District Spelling Bee, which will be held in the Peebles Elementary School cafeteria at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2.