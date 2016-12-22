WUHS Academic Team has undefeated season Serving those who served their country From Pearl Harbor to ‘America’s Got Talent’, 93-year-old WWII vet is still going strong Yester Years brings a touch of old to the new Merry Christmas to you all North Adams Elementary announces Spelling Bee winners Peebles High School hosts Homecoming ceremonies Children in need receive gifts at PES Adams County Manor holds annual Door Decorating Contest WUHS celebrates with numerous Christmas activities Halftime lead quickly vanishes, Dragons fall to Northwest 73-62 in Saturday night non-conference match up Tammy S Scott Oscar Hilterbrandt Neil R Swayne Beulah M Daniels McDonald’s Classic begins Dec. 27 Letters to Santa Senior Profile: Tyler Swearingen Leadership Adams donates to local outreach programs North Adams student/athletes are part of Holiday Sharing Event Senior Profile: Kylie Lucas West Union Elementary holds Academic Fair on Dec. 2 WUES holds annual Spelling Bee NAHS Art students help out the Humane Society Peebles Elementary announces Spelling Bee winners CTC FCCLA / Culinary Arts class holds Cancer Awareness Drive Amen receives Distinguished Service Award ‘Tis the season for family-past, present, and future MHS Computer Class aces MOS Exam WUES recognizes November Bus Riders of the Month NAHS Beta Club sponsors canned food drive Peebles Elementary announces November Students of the Month Crisis text line reaches out during the holidays Paul Wesley Ailshire Joan Cockrell John R Burns Harold D Brown Pancakes with Santa in Peebles on Saturday Sammie H Hayslip Shop With a Cop event is set for Dec. 22 Vote of ‘no confidence’ brought against Manchester mayor Beadie Belle Clough Nichols Ruth Redmon Greyhounds received postseason gridiron honors Senior Profile: Amber Renchen Devils win SHAC debut, 71-54 at Fayetteville Lady Indians suffer first loss, 50-39 at Eastern Brown Greyhounds hang on to win home opener Adams County Basketball Preview – 2016-2017 Callie Ormeroid Geneva L Chamblin Leo Short Margaret L Wolfe Peebles Elementary hosts PBIS showcase NAES student starting Christmas Card project Try and tell them that nobody cares Senior Profile: Ethan Thompson 15-point lead vanishes, Hounds fall in season opener Deer Gun Season results down all across Ohio Hometown Christmas in Peebles rings in the holiday season Manchester Elementary receives 2016 Momentum Award Drug bust in West Union Stephen C Foster Donna Rivers WUES students perform as part of Honor Choir Ohio Brush Creek Canoe/Kayak access completed Hall of Fame Christmas in Portsmouth Thyme to trim the Christmas Tree Junior High Lady Hounds get season-opening sweep Lady Devils roll past Paint Valley in season opener Senior Profile: Jessica Johnson Michael E Roberts Sr Evelyn L Jones Thomas M Calvert Ryan, Sowards lead Lady Indians to easy win in season opener, 57-36 over Felicity Senior Profile: Wes Hayslip Justice off to hot start at VSU County boys’ squads on display in annual SHAC Preview Night ‘Operation Christmas Child’ collects 1,707 shoe boxes for needy children Two animal cruelty cases investigated in Adams County DP&L considers closing power-generating plants in county Holiday spirit makes an early appearance in Adams County Chester A Mann Jeffrey A Daley Sr Michael G Tincher DAR sponsors Good Citizen Award Ohio’s young hunters harvest nearly 6,000 deer during Youth Gun Season Senior Profile: Kayle Thomas Helen N Hiestand Rev Walter R Egnor Sr Betty Beam Jamie L Corrill Jeffrey L Heppard Edsel L Massey Jr It is time to stop and take time to give thanks on a special day Another year to be very thankful for Senior Profile: Savannah McCoy McCoy signs to continue golf career at SSU North Adams hosts SHAC Girls Preview
Merry Christmas to you all

By Mark Carpenter –

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.  It really is for most of us.  The time for giving and receiving, though many of us seem to get too hung up on the latter, guilty myself many times.  It is a time for family most of all, and my wish for each and every one of you is that you get to enjoy many special moments with your loved ones over the next week and share many special memories of loved one who are not with you.  This is the first Christmas that my extended family is headed in different directions at different times, so it will take some adjustments, but we will manage.
First off, I want to take this special time to thank all of you who faithfully read my sports pages each week.  It is an overwhelming task at times, but a rewarding one, when I get a message, a text, a phone call, or a ‘good job” when you see me in person, I get that “warm, fuzzy feeling” all over.  Well, that may just be too much heat in the office or gym, but you can never be sure.  Merry Christmas to you all!
To all of the outstanding student-athletes in this county who make the job so easy with all of your incredible talents that I get to enjoy day after day, a giant thank you.  You all have such bright future ahead of you and I hope that in some small way, I have made your high school athletic careers a little more memorable.  Merry Christmas to you all!
To all of the coaches, athletic directors and administrators who make sure that I am well taken care of when I am on the job, another huge thank you.  I am not sure how I could handle this job without the amusing conversations with Chris Young or the constant humor from Matt Young ( not to mention the Reese’s Cups he provided me with on each trip to North Adams).  To be honest, I would be lost without the constant assistance of one Tony Williams, who likely gets tired of me constantly texting and e-mailing him, but who I know has a special Christmas this year, his first with the ball and chain, oops, I mean his first as a happily married man.  Merry Christmas to you all!
To all of you who have lives so boring that you have to follow me on social media, a big thank you for all that entertainment.  Sometimes, social media is one big “Festivus” with the airing of grievances seeming like the thing to do, but not from me.  Social media is an information tool, not a complaint department, so to all of you who message me, post great stuff that I can share, send me photos for the paper, or just keep me updated, another huge thank you.  It is almost like I have become family with over 3,000 people, which may be a little odd but it is the way of the new generation.  Now if you can just find the Grinch who has invaded my Facebook and will not let me post pictures recently, please send him right back to Who Ville.  Merry Christmas to you all!
To the Cincinnati Reds, the Cincinnati Bengals, the New York Mets, the Kentucky Wildcats, the Dallas Cowboys, and even the Fighting Irish, thank you for allowing me to escape from reality every now and then and be a fan.  Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, and sometimes it rains. (Think about it.)  Sports is something we sometimes take far too seriously, but those favorite teams and players become a part of our heart, and losing becomes difficult sometimes, but so far the sun has come up every one of those next mornings.  Merry Christmas to you all!
To the greatest group of co-workers in history, a great big thank you.  Each person in this office adds their own unique talents that produces an unparalleled product twice a week.  Peggy with her talents to do basically everything, Terry with his sense of humor, knowledge of sports, and connections to everyone, Amber with her ability to laugh at everything (even if no one else thinks it is funny) and her knack for knowing just about everyone in Adams County, and Pat for her outstanding writing ability and ability to research that puts everyone in the area to shame.  We have had another year of change, but we made it through with flying colors.  Merry Christmas to you all!
Finally, I have to thank a family that puts up with the long hours that I spend in this office and at some sporting event somewhere.  To a son that is my pride and joy and I don’t get to see nearly enough, a daughter who has made us all more than proud (and gets me lots of nice Reds stuff), and a wife who spends most of her time babysitting the dog while I am out, Merry Christmas to you all!
Now it is time for us all to take some time and reflect back on another year, and get regenerated to do it all over again.  Enjoy your special Christmas time, enjoy the smiles of the children, eat plenty of good holiday food, and remember that Santa is the magic of the season but a little baby is the reason for the season.  Merry Christmas to you all!

