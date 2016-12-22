Children in need receive gifts at PES

During the holiday season, Peebles Elementary is always very fortunate. Every year, several individuals and groups contact the school wanting to help provide a better Christmas for children in need. This year we have 143 students who are being provided with gifts by local businesses, charities, or individuals. We would like to thank those organizations and people for all they do for our students. As a result of their kindness, these students will have an opportunity to receive clothes, shoes, and toys for Christmas.

The following organizations/individuals are assisting with Christmas gifts for children in need at PES:

• Venture Productions

• Sinking Springs Community Church

• American Legion/Ladies Auxiliary

• Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant

• Locust Grove Faith Community Church

• Eva Hodge

• Various other individuals who choose to remain anonymous