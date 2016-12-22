WUHS Academic Team has undefeated season Serving those who served their country From Pearl Harbor to ‘America’s Got Talent’, 93-year-old WWII vet is still going strong Yester Years brings a touch of old to the new Merry Christmas to you all North Adams Elementary announces Spelling Bee winners Peebles High School hosts Homecoming ceremonies Children in need receive gifts at PES Adams County Manor holds annual Door Decorating Contest WUHS celebrates with numerous Christmas activities Halftime lead quickly vanishes, Dragons fall to Northwest 73-62 in Saturday night non-conference match up Tammy S Scott Oscar Hilterbrandt Neil R Swayne Beulah M Daniels McDonald’s Classic begins Dec. 27 Letters to Santa Senior Profile: Tyler Swearingen Leadership Adams donates to local outreach programs North Adams student/athletes are part of Holiday Sharing Event Senior Profile: Kylie Lucas West Union Elementary holds Academic Fair on Dec. 2 WUES holds annual Spelling Bee NAHS Art students help out the Humane Society Peebles Elementary announces Spelling Bee winners CTC FCCLA / Culinary Arts class holds Cancer Awareness Drive Amen receives Distinguished Service Award ‘Tis the season for family-past, present, and future MHS Computer Class aces MOS Exam WUES recognizes November Bus Riders of the Month NAHS Beta Club sponsors canned food drive Peebles Elementary announces November Students of the Month Crisis text line reaches out during the holidays Paul Wesley Ailshire Joan Cockrell John R Burns Harold D Brown Pancakes with Santa in Peebles on Saturday Sammie H Hayslip Shop With a Cop event is set for Dec. 22 Vote of ‘no confidence’ brought against Manchester mayor Beadie Belle Clough Nichols Ruth Redmon Greyhounds received postseason gridiron honors Senior Profile: Amber Renchen Devils win SHAC debut, 71-54 at Fayetteville Lady Indians suffer first loss, 50-39 at Eastern Brown Greyhounds hang on to win home opener Adams County Basketball Preview – 2016-2017 Callie Ormeroid Geneva L Chamblin Leo Short Margaret L Wolfe Peebles Elementary hosts PBIS showcase NAES student starting Christmas Card project Try and tell them that nobody cares Senior Profile: Ethan Thompson 15-point lead vanishes, Hounds fall in season opener Deer Gun Season results down all across Ohio Hometown Christmas in Peebles rings in the holiday season Manchester Elementary receives 2016 Momentum Award Drug bust in West Union Stephen C Foster Donna Rivers WUES students perform as part of Honor Choir Ohio Brush Creek Canoe/Kayak access completed Hall of Fame Christmas in Portsmouth Thyme to trim the Christmas Tree Junior High Lady Hounds get season-opening sweep Lady Devils roll past Paint Valley in season opener Senior Profile: Jessica Johnson Michael E Roberts Sr Evelyn L Jones Thomas M Calvert Ryan, Sowards lead Lady Indians to easy win in season opener, 57-36 over Felicity Senior Profile: Wes Hayslip Justice off to hot start at VSU County boys’ squads on display in annual SHAC Preview Night ‘Operation Christmas Child’ collects 1,707 shoe boxes for needy children Two animal cruelty cases investigated in Adams County DP&L considers closing power-generating plants in county Holiday spirit makes an early appearance in Adams County Chester A Mann Jeffrey A Daley Sr Michael G Tincher DAR sponsors Good Citizen Award Ohio’s young hunters harvest nearly 6,000 deer during Youth Gun Season Senior Profile: Kayle Thomas Helen N Hiestand Rev Walter R Egnor Sr Betty Beam Jamie L Corrill Jeffrey L Heppard Edsel L Massey Jr It is time to stop and take time to give thanks on a special day Another year to be very thankful for Senior Profile: Savannah McCoy McCoy signs to continue golf career at SSU North Adams hosts SHAC Girls Preview
Children in need receive gifts at PES

During the holiday season, Peebles Elementary is always very fortunate.  Every year, several individuals and groups contact the school wanting to help provide a better Christmas for children in need.  This year we have 143 students who are being provided with gifts by local businesses, charities, or individuals.  We would like to thank those organizations and people for all they do for our students.  As a result of their kindness, these students will have an opportunity to receive clothes, shoes, and toys for Christmas.

The following organizations/individuals are assisting with Christmas gifts for children in need at PES:

• Venture Productions
• Sinking Springs Community Church
• American Legion/Ladies Auxiliary
• Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant
• Locust Grove Faith Community Church
• Eva Hodge
• Various other individuals who choose to remain anonymous

