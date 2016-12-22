News Adams County Manor holds annual Door Decorating Contest About Peoples Defender Written by Peoples Defender December 22, 2016December 22, 2016 Leave a comment Photos by Amber Dryden Grooms – Click photos below to enlarge view The first place door in the Adams County Manor Door Decorating Contest was created by Jennifer White. The second place door in the Adams County Manor Door Decorating Contest was created by Vanessa Wilson and Beth Haas. The third place door in the Adams County Manor Door Decorating Contest was created by Mary Fitzgerald and Sheila Burns.