Senior Profile: Amber Renchen

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME: Amber Renchen
SCHOOL: Peebles High School
PARENTS: Jeff and Monday Fisher
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Soccer, Track
FAVORITE SPORT: Soccer
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Being part of a team and they’re my family
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Always eating, yet you are never full
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: When Caitlyn Bradford got a yellow card, because she is so sweet that we all had to laugh
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: Got7
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Asia
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: “Footloose”
FAVORITE TV SHOWS: Bones
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: Love them all
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Reading and listening to music
FAVORITE RESTAURANT: Red Lobster
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH: No one because I love being me
FUTURE PLANS: Go to college to find out who I am
One comment:
Good luck Amber in everything you do, You are only limited by your imagination so shut for the stars!