Senior Profile: Amber Renchen

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME: Amber Renchen

SCHOOL: Peebles High School

PARENTS: Jeff and Monday Fisher

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL: Soccer, Track

FAVORITE SPORT: Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Being part of a team and they’re my family

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS: Always eating, yet you are never full

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT: When Caitlyn Bradford got a yellow card, because she is so sweet that we all had to laugh

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP: Got7

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO: Asia

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE: “Footloose”

FAVORITE TV SHOWS: Bones

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: Love them all

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY: Reading and listening to music

FAVORITE RESTAURANT: Red Lobster

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACES FOR A DAY WITH: No one because I love being me

FUTURE PLANS: Go to college to find out who I am