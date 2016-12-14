Ruth Redmon, 85, of West Union, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 at her residence. Mrs. Redmon was the widow of Raymond Eugene Redmon who died in 1991. She was born in Brown County, Ohio on Dec. 1, 1931 the daughter of the late Tyra and Elsie Kinner Little. Mrs. Redmon retired from the US Shoe Manufacturer Company.

She is survived by her son, Tyra Ray Redmon (Paige) of Mancheste; her two daughters, Beverly Kirker (Jerry) and Elsie Chaney (Bob) both of West Union; nine grandchildren, Renee Estep, J.R. Kirker, Amy Vogler, Candy Campbell, Tabby DeMint, Josh Redmon, Devin Redmon, Jalyn Redmon and Heather Thatcher; 13 great grandchildren, Samantha Kirker, Savannah Estep, McKenzie Kirker, Kaitlyn Vogler, Kaylee Vogler, Brooklynn Tolle, Bayleigh DeMint, Calee Campbell, Cason Campbell, Jaycee Redmon, Kyndall Redmon, Shelby Thatcher and Xander Thatcher; one brother, Forrest Little of Lynchburg; and one special nephew, Ralph Little of Columbus.

Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Elwood Little; one sister, Mary Daulton; and one sister-in-law, Ann Little.

Funeral services for Ruth Redmon were held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016 with Rev. Danny Welch officiating. Burial was in the Hickory Ridge Cemetery. Pallbearers were J.R. Kirker, Josh Redmon, Devin Redmon, Cliff Thatcher, Mike Estep, Josh Vogler, Rodney Little and Corey Campbell.

Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Road, Suite B, Circleville, OH 43113-1685.