Margaret L Wolfe

Margaret Lafferty Wolfe, 81, passed away in Largo, Fla. on Dec. 6, 2016 at home from apparent heart failure. Margaret is survived by her two sons, John Wolfe of Orinda, Calif. (and grandchildren Austin and Cole) and Aaron Wolfe of Ormond Beach, Fla. (and grandchildren Connor and Nicole). Margaret is also survived by her sister Marianne Quinn, and two brothers, Richard and John Lafferty.

Margaret was born in West Union on Nov. 22, 1935 to Grace and William Lafferty. Margaret attended Ohio State University where she studied education and met Phil Wolfe, her to be husband of 54 years. After graduating from Ohio State in 1957, Margaret worked as a first grade school teacher in Arizona. She married Phil in 1958 and they moved to Greendale, Wis. where she raised her sons through elementary school.

Margaret and Phil moved to Largo, Fla. in 1970. There, Margaret resumed her first grade teaching career. She enjoyed a long career teaching in Largo, including at Walsingham Elementary School from which she retired in 1996. Margaret’s favorite time of year was Thanksgiving when her family would come together for a week of catching up and Florida fun. She adored her grandchildren and was always interested in hearing about their activities and accomplishments. In retirement, Margaret and Phil spent 10 years touring the United States in their RV. They visited all of the lower 48 states and also made a trip to Alaska.

Their favorite spot, which they visited often, was Acadia National Park in Maine. More recently, Margaret and Phil enjoyed several cruises in Europe, Hawaii and the Bahamas. After Phil’s death in 2013, Margaret looked forward to her annual trips to North Carolina in the fall and northern California in the Spring when she could spend time with family and take in the sights and activities these regions offered. Margaret was always outgoing and liked to meet new people. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Services will be held in Kingston, Ohio.