Drug bust in West Union

BREAKING NEWS: March makes its entrance with force North Adams Elementary holds Random Acts of Kindness Week Chester W Eyre WUES kicks off Right to Read Week with guest readers WUHS students see Aronoff show on the life of Edgar Allan Poe Local high school seniors winners of Wendy’s Heisman Awards The emotions of a senior year Market Hog Clinic scheduled for March 4 Venture Hawks fall to Scioto County Senior Profile : Colton Thornburg Lady Dragons’ season ends with sectional loss to Lynchburg Devils advance in tourney with convincing win over West Union, will face Portsmouth for sectional title Wenstrup selected as Vice Chairman of House Armed Services Military Personnel Subcommittee Adams County 4-H Shooting Sports to hold fund raiser Linda M Howland Nellie B Hayslip Russell E Bailey Gladys M Perdue Commissioners meet in Columbus with DP&L CEO Tom Raga Missing the Dirtrollers The farms that aren’t forgotten Flora Hilderbran Commissioners to meet with DP&L officials New state graduation requirements called a ‘train wreck’ Catching up with Keller Senior Profile: Justin Knechtly Piketon size is too much for Lady Indians, Peebles falls in sectional finals Greyhounds grab Senior Night win Indians finish regular season riding six-game winning streak Harper, Hupp, Defense lead Lady Devils to fourth consecutive sectional championship West Union Elementary recognizes Students of the Month for January Second Healthy Hero awarded by Adams County Health and Wellness Coalition Coal company files to intervene in power plant closings Senior Profile: Jessica Sowards Senior Profile: Dennis Welch Dorothy E Walls Mabel Chamblin Michael R Jones Marie I Simmons Ray Johnson One thing to remember this President’s Day Adams County Deer Harvest down over 21% MLSD amends five-year budget, prepares for future with power plant closings Lady Dragons triumph in sectional opener Lady Hounds eighth graders capture SHAC Tournament title Gary L Fetters Sr Boys Sectional brackets released ‘We’re only as good as the way we treat others’ Another round of smiles Adams County Board of DD members recognized Terry L Unger 8th Grade Lady Devils ousted in tourney semis WU’s McCarty signs with Ohio Christian Joyce A Huddleson Carolyn Spires BREAKING NEWS: Peebles police search for man accused of selling marijuana-laced sweets Decision Time BBN Senior Profile: Summer Grundy Lady Devils fall to Southeastern, 56-48 Devils outlast Manchester 47-44 in double overtime Peebles holds second Hall of Fame Ceremony Senior Profile: Patrick England Sowards hits 1,000, ties PHS three-point mark County agencies prepare for sweeping budget cuts Manchester Council votes to cut police chief’s hours Wrestling debuts in Adams County Peebles Library hosts book signing As plants power down, community must step up Raymond P Dryden Alva Palmer Billie L Shoemaker Judith Long Brent A Arn Girls basketball sectional pairings announced WU’s Weeks will continue gridiron career at next level West Union JH Boys drop pair at Ripley Eighth Grade Lady Hounds roll into SHAC semi-finals Janet A Kennedy DP&L moving ahead with plans to close power plants Outreach Center in Peebles is a hub of giving River Sweep contest winners announced Gordley hits 1,000 mark, but Indians drop crucial SHAC contest to Lynchburg Manchester lifters compete at Piketon Senior Profile: Madelyn Sanders Charles L Hurd Randy Casto Bobby Strunk Dorothy J Scott Chester A Lanter Coach David Smalley picks up 500th career win at Rio Grande Dustin Holbrook Senior Profile: Camron Gordley As usual, optimism abounds on 2017 Reds Caravan Breeze, Beasley newest members of NAHS Athletic HOF Two humble men Adams County Manor Home Health Care makes road to recovery easier Don and Venita Bowles named as Outstanding Fair Supporters ‘Tip off For Tammy’ is a huge success, joint effort by two schools Husted campaign makes stop in Peebles Benefit held for double-lung transplant recipient
News

Drug bust in West Union

About

Written by Peoples Defender 1 Comment
Local authorities arrested two people with a mobile meth lab in their vehicle at the UDF in West Union last week.
Local authorities arrested two people with a mobile meth lab in their vehicle at the UDF in West Union last week.

Mobile meth lab discovered in vehicle –

Story by Patricia Beech –
Photo by Mark Carpenter –

Two individuals arrested Thursday, Dec. 1 in the parking lot of the United Dairy Farmers were charged with cooking mobile meth in their red Ford Explorer. William Eugene Rein II, 38, of West Union and Gina Niccole Chamblin, 34, of Toledo were taken into custody by Officer Ryan Myers of the West Union Police Department.
“I stopped them because they had a cracked windshield, but as I approached their car I could smell a chemical odor that is common with the manufacture of methamphetamine,” said Myers.
After discovering the methamphetamine under the vehicle’s passenger seat, Myers cleared the area and called a unit specializing in the breakdown of meth labs to the scene, along with the West Union Fire Department and Life Squad.
In a statement to authorities, Chamblin claimed she “didn’t know there was meth in the vehicle until Reins threw it at her and asked her to hide it in her pants, advising her to run when the car stopped or he’d face 10 years in prison for possession”. She admitted providing Reins the lithium batteries he needed to produce the meth in exchange for some of the finished product.
Both Reins and Chamblin were suspected of being under the influence of drugs at the time of their arrest. The couple was charged with the Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for the Manufacture of Drugs.
ccording to Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers, authorities are beginning to see a rise in the use of methamphetamine.
“We’ve got people switching from heroin to meth because it’s so much cheaper, and that’s a double edged sword,” said Rogers. “The number of deaths caused by heroin drops, but with meth there is a greater chance for violent crimes being committed.”
Rogers said the drug which is called “Ice” on the street, is coming into America through our southern border with Mexico. “There are large quantities of this drug entering the country across that border and it’s costing the people of Adams County hundreds of thousands of dollars a year, not to mention the billions it’s costing our country.”
Like most law enforcement officers Rogers would like to see steps taken to end the flow of drugs into the U.S. “What the government is doing isn’t working,” he says. “If you compare the number of people killed in terrorist attacks to the number of people who’ve died from drug overdoses, it isn’t even close.”

One comment:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 People's Defender