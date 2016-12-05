Thomas M. Calvert, age 73 years of Manchester, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 at the Hospice of Hope at Kenton Point in Maysville, K.y with family and friends surrounding him. Tom was born on April 3, 1943, the son of the late Henry and Ruth (Polley) Calvert in Mason County, Ky. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law Sue and Wendell Hull, brother-in-law Delmar Hord, and two nephews, Gerald Wade Hord and Dwight Hord.

Tom was a member of the Bentonville Community Church, member and past master of the Manchester Lodge #317, a retired school teacher from the Adams County School District, and an auctioneer and real-estate salesman for over 35 years. His main interest outside of his grandchildren’s sporting activities was his love of gospel and bluegrass music while enjoying many hours with his extended camping family.

Tom is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Judy (Ackley) Calvert of Manchester; son Todd Calvert and wife Wendi of West Union; daughter Marsha Turner and husband Bo of Manchester; four grandchildren, Jacob Calvert and Madison Calvert, Karigan Turner, and Kenidee Turner; sister-in-law Loretta H. Dixon and husband Darrell of Tollesboro, Ky.; nephew Randy Hull of Georgia; and nieces Wendy Tettman and husband Bob and Leslie Hull, all of Georgia, and Kim Centers and husband Joey of Berea Ky.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday Dec. 8, 2016 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with John Greenlee officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday Dec. 7, 2016 from 5- 8 p.m. with Masonic services at 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Bentonville Community Church or the Hospice of Hope at Kenton Point Maysville, Ky.