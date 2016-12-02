DP&L considers closing power-generating plants in county

Ruth A Branscome Velma Hughes Carol L Lewis Betty L Greiner Devils top New Boston 63-53 in finale of Coach Young Classic Lady Devils rout Eastern Pike in Young Classic Indians bounce back with 67-59 win over East OHSAA Baseball Pitch Count Regulation approved for 2017 At the buzzer, Rothwell gives Dragons an overtime win Greyhounds fall to Portsmouth Lady Indians roll past West Union 80-29 From Division II to the Senior Bowl COSI On Wheels visits West Union Elementary News from the Peebles PTO NAJH Basketball hosting ‘Play For The Cure’ Jan. 28 North Adams Elementary recognizes Students and Staff Members of the Month for December Honoring a coaching legend Benefit will assist double-lung transplant patient Peebles to be featured in new documentary Cleaning the stables-the worst job on the farm Wenstrup reselected to serve on House Intelligence Committee Venture Hawks and Sheriff’s Department square off on Feb. 12 Cecil R Dupree Harper wins MaxPreps/JJHuddle Athlete of the Week Star Wars costume exhibition coming to Museum Center Joyce McGuire Future looking grim for county’s coal-fired power plants Lady Hounds grab win number two, downing Augusta 51-35 Greyhounds down North Adams in SHAC action, 61-50 PHS inducts pair of girls’ squads into Athletic Hall of Fame Michael G Rogers Local business donates shotguns to WUPD Senior Profile: Shannon Runyan Reds employees recognize Dr. King’s ‘Spirit of Service’ Saving Adams County’s power plants North Adams High School announces annual Science Fair Winners Board of Developmentally Disabled holds Jan. 11 swearing-in ceremony Peebles Elementary honors December Students of the Month Adams County villages receive Bike Racks and Fix-it Stations College Credit Plus Program available to high school students Wenstrup selected as Chairman of Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Health 2017 Manchester Homecoming is ‘Super’ Lions put damper on Manchester Homecoming West Union athletes honored by OSSCA Senior Profile: Story Kremin Bickett, Runyan lead Lady Dragons to victory in Manchester Indians improve to 8-3 with Saturday night rout of Portsmouth West Farm Bureau scholarships available to HS seniors Wilbur named to the Wilmington College Dean’s List Opal Van Hoose Ruby Yazell Chris Volk North Adams High School holds annual Homecoming ceremonies Six workers injured in power plant explosion Commissioners hold proclamation ceremony for 4-H Week Senior Profile: Shyanne Tucker Coach Young Classic is Saturday at NAHS Helen Kerr Anna L DeMint The garden that got us through the winter months Virginia L Fricker JV Devils top Northwest 51-34 Senior Profile: Caitlin Young North Adams moves to 7-5 with 16-point Homecoming win over Northwest Held to a higher standard Claudia J Purtee Shaylee E Prewitt Questions still linger in Stuart explosion Richard Holsinger J Ruth Madden Frank E Swayne Robert Bechdolt Sara D Hatfield Barbara Goodwin Jeffrey Frederick Grace E Myers Johnny A Sullender Sr. Senator Joe Uecker sworn-in for second term Wenstrup sworn in for third term in House Ronald L Chochard Patrick P Clift Samuel W Freeland Senior Profile: Casey Mullenix Lady Dragons win ugly, taking Classic consolation game over Manchester, 48-45 Greyhounds roll by West Union to take Classic consolation game, 82-58 History made as Ward takes oath of office Peter A Bennington Tangela R King McDonald’s Classic crowns 2016 champions MVP Arey leads Peebles to McDonald’s Classic title, Indians outlast North Adams 82-76 in double overtime thriller Lady Devils get Classic three-peat, make it 10 of 11, 14 titles for Coach Davis Senior Profile: Raegan Dick Teaching students the power of giving Kids at Children’s Home gifted with shopping spree Marion Liming Dorothy Huff John R Murphy Michael L McAninch Rita Rogers Edward L Combs
News

DP&L considers closing power-generating plants in county

About

Written by Peoples Defender 1 Comment
The possible closing of the Killen Station, pictured here, and the Stuart Station, have many Adams Countians on edge wondering of the possible job and economic impacts.
The possible closing of the Killen Station, pictured here, and the Stuart Station, have many Adams Countians on edge wondering of the possible job and economic impacts.

Aging equipment, green energy point to job losses in region –

Story by Patricia Beech –
Photo by Mark Carpenter –

Dayton Power & Light is still considering closing its two coal-fired power-generating stations in Adams County.
“DP&L is involved in ongoing discussions in an effort to resolve the company’s market-driven financial challenges,” DP&L spokeswoman Mary Ann Kabel wrote in a recent email.  “In some of these discussions, various parties have raised the subject of the closure of the Killen and Stuart Stations.”
A final decision is expected early next week.
Company officials report the energy provider’s Electric Security Plan (ESP), filed with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) in February, was an effort to balance consumer costs against the company’s balance sheet.
“Right now, DP&L is concerned that customers are not assured price stability and a reliable energy future,” said Tom Raga, DP&L President and Chief Executive Officer. “A combination of short-term market conditions and new environmental regulations has placed DP&L’s fully environmentally-compliant plants at risk for premature closure. Our plan keeps Ohio power plants operating, protects our customers from price volatility, and provides fuel-diversity all while preserving Ohio’s jobs and tax base.”
DP&L’s power plants account for almost 19,000 direct and indirect Ohio jobs, including approximately 200 in Adams County, as well as millions of dollars in local, state, and federal tax revenues.
“Losing these plants would have an enormous negative impact on our communities,” Adams County Auditor David Gifford said. “We depend on them for tax dollars, and jobs, and they are a substantial source of revenue for our schools.”
Karen Ballengee, Treasurer for the Manchester Local School District said, “The plants are very important for our district, but it’s just too early to speculate about what will happen. We haven’t received anything official so at present we aren’t planning to make cuts in our staff.”
The Defender will continue to monitor this ongoing situation and provide more information as it becomes available.

One comment:

  1. I think this is a waste of time. I hope trump keeps it open. These plants closing are doing nothing but hurting the jobs and communitys. They need to keep them open

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 People's Defender