DP&L considers closing power-generating plants in county

Aging equipment, green energy point to job losses in region –

Story by Patricia Beech –

Photo by Mark Carpenter –

Dayton Power & Light is still considering closing its two coal-fired power-generating stations in Adams County.

“DP&L is involved in ongoing discussions in an effort to resolve the company’s market-driven financial challenges,” DP&L spokeswoman Mary Ann Kabel wrote in a recent email. “In some of these discussions, various parties have raised the subject of the closure of the Killen and Stuart Stations.”

A final decision is expected early next week.

Company officials report the energy provider’s Electric Security Plan (ESP), filed with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) in February, was an effort to balance consumer costs against the company’s balance sheet.

“Right now, DP&L is concerned that customers are not assured price stability and a reliable energy future,” said Tom Raga, DP&L President and Chief Executive Officer. “A combination of short-term market conditions and new environmental regulations has placed DP&L’s fully environmentally-compliant plants at risk for premature closure. Our plan keeps Ohio power plants operating, protects our customers from price volatility, and provides fuel-diversity all while preserving Ohio’s jobs and tax base.”

DP&L’s power plants account for almost 19,000 direct and indirect Ohio jobs, including approximately 200 in Adams County, as well as millions of dollars in local, state, and federal tax revenues.

“Losing these plants would have an enormous negative impact on our communities,” Adams County Auditor David Gifford said. “We depend on them for tax dollars, and jobs, and they are a substantial source of revenue for our schools.”

Karen Ballengee, Treasurer for the Manchester Local School District said, “The plants are very important for our district, but it’s just too early to speculate about what will happen. We haven’t received anything official so at present we aren’t planning to make cuts in our staff.”

The Defender will continue to monitor this ongoing situation and provide more information as it becomes available.