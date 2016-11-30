Jeffrey A. Daley Sr. age 53 years of Manchester, Ohio passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016 at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. Mr. Daley was born Feb. 3, 1963, the son of Eugene and Shirley (Knox) Daley in Adams County Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Doug Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in the Palmer Cemetery. Visitation will be held from noon until 1 p.m. the day of the service.

Memorials can be made to the family of Jeffrey Daley Sr.