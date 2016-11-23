DAR commemorates 50th anniversary of Vietnam War

North Adams Elementary holds Random Acts of Kindness Week Chester W Eyre BREAKING NEWS: March makes its entrance with force WUES kicks off Right to Read Week with guest readers WUHS students see Aronoff show on the life of Edgar Allan Poe Local high school seniors winners of Wendy’s Heisman Awards The emotions of a senior year Market Hog Clinic scheduled for March 4 Venture Hawks fall to Scioto County Senior Profile : Colton Thornburg Lady Dragons’ season ends with sectional loss to Lynchburg Devils advance in tourney with convincing win over West Union, will face Portsmouth for sectional title Wenstrup selected as Vice Chairman of House Armed Services Military Personnel Subcommittee Adams County 4-H Shooting Sports to hold fund raiser Linda M Howland Nellie B Hayslip Russell E Bailey Gladys M Perdue Commissioners meet in Columbus with DP&L CEO Tom Raga Missing the Dirtrollers The farms that aren’t forgotten Flora Hilderbran Commissioners to meet with DP&L officials New state graduation requirements called a ‘train wreck’ Catching up with Keller Senior Profile: Justin Knechtly Piketon size is too much for Lady Indians, Peebles falls in sectional finals Greyhounds grab Senior Night win Indians finish regular season riding six-game winning streak Harper, Hupp, Defense lead Lady Devils to fourth consecutive sectional championship West Union Elementary recognizes Students of the Month for January Second Healthy Hero awarded by Adams County Health and Wellness Coalition Coal company files to intervene in power plant closings Senior Profile: Jessica Sowards Senior Profile: Dennis Welch Dorothy E Walls Mabel Chamblin Michael R Jones Marie I Simmons Ray Johnson One thing to remember this President’s Day Adams County Deer Harvest down over 21% MLSD amends five-year budget, prepares for future with power plant closings Lady Dragons triumph in sectional opener Lady Hounds eighth graders capture SHAC Tournament title Gary L Fetters Sr Boys Sectional brackets released ‘We’re only as good as the way we treat others’ Another round of smiles Adams County Board of DD members recognized Terry L Unger 8th Grade Lady Devils ousted in tourney semis WU’s McCarty signs with Ohio Christian Joyce A Huddleson Carolyn Spires BREAKING NEWS: Peebles police search for man accused of selling marijuana-laced sweets Decision Time BBN Senior Profile: Summer Grundy Lady Devils fall to Southeastern, 56-48 Devils outlast Manchester 47-44 in double overtime Peebles holds second Hall of Fame Ceremony Senior Profile: Patrick England Sowards hits 1,000, ties PHS three-point mark County agencies prepare for sweeping budget cuts Manchester Council votes to cut police chief’s hours Wrestling debuts in Adams County Peebles Library hosts book signing As plants power down, community must step up Raymond P Dryden Alva Palmer Billie L Shoemaker Judith Long Brent A Arn Girls basketball sectional pairings announced WU’s Weeks will continue gridiron career at next level West Union JH Boys drop pair at Ripley Eighth Grade Lady Hounds roll into SHAC semi-finals Janet A Kennedy DP&L moving ahead with plans to close power plants Outreach Center in Peebles is a hub of giving River Sweep contest winners announced Gordley hits 1,000 mark, but Indians drop crucial SHAC contest to Lynchburg Manchester lifters compete at Piketon Senior Profile: Madelyn Sanders Charles L Hurd Randy Casto Bobby Strunk Dorothy J Scott Chester A Lanter Coach David Smalley picks up 500th career win at Rio Grande Dustin Holbrook Senior Profile: Camron Gordley As usual, optimism abounds on 2017 Reds Caravan Breeze, Beasley newest members of NAHS Athletic HOF Two humble men Adams County Manor Home Health Care makes road to recovery easier Don and Venita Bowles named as Outstanding Fair Supporters ‘Tip off For Tammy’ is a huge success, joint effort by two schools Husted campaign makes stop in Peebles Benefit held for double-lung transplant recipient
DAR commemorates 50th anniversary of Vietnam War

Written by Peoples Defender 1 Comment
Bill Conn, President of Adams County Veterans Services, places a special wreath in front of the courthouse War Memorial commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and those from Adams County who lost their lives in southeast Asia.
Wenstrup is guest speaker at Monday event –

Mark Carpenter –

A crisp, chilly autumn Monday morning greeted guests gathered on the front lawn of the Adams County Courthouse as the Sycamore Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted ceremonies to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and to honor those from Adams County who served in the conflict in southeast Asia.
Becky Semple of the Sycamore Chapter DAR began the ceremony by welcoming everyone and introducing and thanking all of the invited and special guests, that included five Vietnam veterans from the county-Joe Rostine, Lawrence Young, Marty Grooms, Bill Conn, and Robert Lewis.  Semple led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance
“We are gathered here today to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, “ Semple told the crowd.  “We recognize the sacrifices those who served our nation in this war and to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice with the laying of a wreath at the monument.”
After an opening prayer and remarks by Terry DeMint, the American Creed was read by Rose Gill and Adams County Recorder Mark Tolle sang “God Bless the USA”, a patriotic favorite of many.

These five Vietnam veterans from Adams County were the honored guests at the DAR’s ceremonies Monday commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. From left, Joe Rostine, Lawrence Young, Marty Grooms, Bill Conn, and Robert Lewis.
Next to the podium was the guest speaker for the event, United States Congressman Brad Wenstrup, a veteran himself who serves on the Committee on Veterans Affairs and holds the rank of Lieutenant colonel in the US Army Reserves and served a tour in Iraq as a Combat Surgeon.
“You veterans are the ones who have stood between us and evil as we go about our daily lives,” said Wenstrup.  “I tell people that serving in Iraq was the worst thing I ever had to do but at the same time it was the best thing that I ever got to do and that’s because of the people who I got to serve with.  I served with heroes.”
Speaking to the veterans on hand, Wenstrup said, “I know that each one of you gentleman could tell me a story of someone who did something heroic and selfless.  While some went off to college, others went off to serve in Vietnam as they were asked to do, only to come home unappreciated by many.  Your service and heroism is not unappreciated today and it’s not unnoticed today.  Teddy Roosevelt said it best when he said, ‘The credit belongs to the man who is in the arena whose face is marred by the dust and the sweat and the blood.’  You took that summons and responsibility and didn’t shirk it.”

United States Congressman Brad Wenstrup was the featured guest speaker in the DAR ceremonies honoring Vietnam veterans and the 50th anniversary of the war.
“When I hear the National Anthem, I think of those that have saved us and what they have given us time and time again throughout our history,” Wenstrup continued.  “With the actions of the veterans come the dreams of freedom for millions of people, not just in America but around the world.  You answered a call to defend a country you never knew and a people you never met, but from your efforts, the world realized the difference between freedom and communism.  Because of the fire for freedom that you lit in Vietnam, we saw the world change for the better.  Because of the fire for freedom that you lit, walls were torn down and dozens of nations were liberated to democracy.  Your sacrifices were not in vain.”
“Through it all you were what others cared not to be, you went where others feared to go, you did what others failed to do, and you asked nothing from those that gave nothing.  God bless you and God bless America.”
A special wreath was made for the commemoration by Gayla Fritzhand of JZN Farms and the ceremony concluded with Bill Conn, President of  Adams County Veterans Services, having the honor of placing that wreath in front of the War Memorial on the courthouse lawn, while members of the crowd remembered those who gave their lives in Vietnam and “Taps” was played by West Union High School student Jamison McClanahan.

