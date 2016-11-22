Joseph S. McClanahan II, 46 years, of Peebles, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. He was born in West Union,, on Sept. 24, 1970, the son of David McClanahan and Juanita Begley, of Peebles.
On behalf of Joseph’s wishes, he is to be cremated. Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Joseph S McClanahan II
One comment:
My heart goes out to you at this time of your loss. Prayer for your peace and comfort.