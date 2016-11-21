Genny Elkins, 57 years of Winchester, passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, at her residence in Winchester.

She was born in Nashville, Tenn, on June 28, 1954, the daughter of Leon Elkins and Genevieve Hayes. She is preceded in death by her father Leon Elkins, mother,Genevieve Silcott, and stepfather Donald Silcott.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016 at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home in Winchester. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. the same day, at the Sugar Creek Ridge Cemetery in Ironton, with Jerrod Grooms officiating.

Friends and family may call at the Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Jo Elkins, 7520 Eckmansville Road, Winchester, Ohio, 45697.