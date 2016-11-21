BREAKING NEWS

Final election results tallied, Ward wins Commissioner’s race –

The final 2016 election results were released today by the Adams County Board of Elections and after the provisional ballots were counted, Teresa Diane Ward will become the first female commissioner in Adams County history as the final results gave her a 35-vote win over incumbent Paul Worley, 5,457 to 5,422.

The close vote automatically calls for a recount, but results aren’t expected to change.

For the complete final election results, go to the Adams County Board of Elections website.